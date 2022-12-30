Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter. GENEVA (AP) — Much of the Alps just don’t look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in much of Europe is allowing grass to blanket mountaintops across the region where snow might normally be, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white. It’s a sharp contrast to frigid weather and blizzards in parts of the United States. The dearth of snow has revived concerns about temperature upheaval linked to climate change. The United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization says the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record. Its final tally on global temperature figures for 2022 will be released in mid-January.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO