AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:59 p.m. EST
Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter. GENEVA (AP) — Much of the Alps just don’t look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in much of Europe is allowing grass to blanket mountaintops across the region where snow might normally be, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white. It’s a sharp contrast to frigid weather and blizzards in parts of the United States. The dearth of snow has revived concerns about temperature upheaval linked to climate change. The United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization says the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record. Its final tally on global temperature figures for 2022 will be released in mid-January.
Ukraine news – live: Russia confirms 63 soldiers killed on New Years eve in war’s deadliest attack
The Russian defence ministry has made a rare admission of losing dozens of troops in one of the deadliest attacks launched by Ukraine on New Year’s eve.At least 63 soldiers have been killed in a single attack on temporary barracks of Russian troops in a destroyed college in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk, officials in Moscow said.The Volodymyr Zelensky administration claims to have killed as many as 400 Russians in a strike on a military base in an occupied part of Donetsk.This comes as Mr Zelensky has warned of a prolonged attack by Russian troops using "Shaheds" and confirmed that the Ukrainian...
Perspective: Is it time to start your own treasonous friendship?
Treasonous friendships are friendships across the political divide. They’re good for the nation and good for us individually. Bill Clinton’s friendships with George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush are a good example.
McCarthy's bid to become GOP Speaker is not a sure thing
(The Center Square) - Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. Representative from California, is having difficulty securing enough support to be elected speaker despite making key concessions to weaken power for the top spot. Republican House members were posting questions about McCarthy on social media as late as Monday afternoon. "Why do...
