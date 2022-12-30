ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPBS

Minimum wage in San Diego increases to $16.30 an hour

Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Saturday, as the city's minimum wage increased from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of the city of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
KPBS

Health officials issue water contact warning for Coronado shoreline

A water contact warning issued Sunday for the Coronado shoreline by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality remained in effect Monday. As south swell conditions continued to push ocean water from the south to the north across the U.S-Mexico border, beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and ocean water may contain sewage and cause illness.
