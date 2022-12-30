Read full article on original website
KPBS
Electric vehicles take center stage at annual San Diego Auto Show
The start of 2023 also marks the end of San Diego's annual International Auto Show. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says Monday was the final day of the auto event featuring new cars and trucks at the San Diego Convention Center. San Diego's annual car show looked much like it had...
KPBS
Minimum wage in San Diego increases to $16.30 an hour
Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Saturday, as the city's minimum wage increased from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of the city of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
KPBS
Kelly Martinez steps in as newly elected San Diego County Sheriff
Kelly A. Martinez officially took office as the new San Diego County Sheriff Monday at noon. On Dec. 16, the San Diego native took the formal oath as the 31st Sheriff of San Diego County. A ceremonial swearing-in event, during which Martinez will take her oath of office before the public, will take place Jan. 9.
KPBS
Health officials issue water contact warning for Coronado shoreline
A water contact warning issued Sunday for the Coronado shoreline by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality remained in effect Monday. As south swell conditions continued to push ocean water from the south to the north across the U.S-Mexico border, beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and ocean water may contain sewage and cause illness.
