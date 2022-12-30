ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
KEARNY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fairly Busy New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day For Hoboken Police

Hoboken Detective Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka has released the following information pertaining to arrests made on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:. Arrestees: Jonathan George 29 of Union City and Claudia Pujol 35 of Hoboken were arrested on 12/31/2022, at approximately 5pm, for burglary, Hindering and Drug Paraphernalia while within the Hoboken Housing Authority. Mr. George was also charged with resisting arrest (no officers hurt). Both individuals also had outstanding warrants for their arrest. All charges were placed on warrants and they were transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.
HOBOKEN, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder Alain Mentha dies after long bout with cancer

Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder Alain Mentha died on New Year’s Day after a long bout with pancreatic cancer, Temple Beth-El Rabbi Leana Moritt said in an email blast. “We are profoundly sad to write with news of the death early this morning of our beloved congregant, friend and community leader, Alain Mentha. Alain was 57 and succumbed to cancer early this morning with his wife, Jennifer Strong Mentha and daughter, Amelie Mentha by his side,” she wrote.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Multiple Arrests Made During Busy Week for Secaucus Police

It was a busy week for the Secaucus Police Department, with several arrests made between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023. On December 28, 22-year-old Engel Paulino gomez of Paterson, NJ was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant issued out of Garfield, NJ. Paulino gomez was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date and issued two motor vehicle summonses.
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS New York

NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two in ICU after Jersey City shootings leave five injured

Two people are in the intensive care unit after two shootings in Jersey City Thursday night wounded at least five individuals, a city spokeswoman said. The first shooting occurred about 9:27 p.m. around Armstrong Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh and brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023

NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bido," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

New Year's Fire Consumes Multi-Family Paterson Building

A vicious New Year's fire blew through the roof of a Paterson apartment building.A firefighter was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a minor injury sustained in Sunday's 10 a.m. blaze on Harrison Street.The damage was nonetheless extensive, displacing dozens of residents -- whi…
PATERSON, NJ

