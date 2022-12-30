Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
Man Dies In Fall From His Own Window New Year's Day In Newark
A male fell to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, according to authorities and RLS Media.The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé sai…
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark
The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
hudsontv.com
Fairly Busy New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day For Hoboken Police
Hoboken Detective Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka has released the following information pertaining to arrests made on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:. Arrestees: Jonathan George 29 of Union City and Claudia Pujol 35 of Hoboken were arrested on 12/31/2022, at approximately 5pm, for burglary, Hindering and Drug Paraphernalia while within the Hoboken Housing Authority. Mr. George was also charged with resisting arrest (no officers hurt). Both individuals also had outstanding warrants for their arrest. All charges were placed on warrants and they were transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
Amy DeGise’s allies said let the 'process play out’ after infamous Jersey City crash. It’s about to.
Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise appears in a 2021 campaign video. She's been accused of a hit-and-run after a collision with an Uber Eats bicyclist. The Democratic councilmember refused to step down. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop refused to say if she should. [ more › ]
Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
hudsoncountyview.com
Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder Alain Mentha dies after long bout with cancer
Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder Alain Mentha died on New Year’s Day after a long bout with pancreatic cancer, Temple Beth-El Rabbi Leana Moritt said in an email blast. “We are profoundly sad to write with news of the death early this morning of our beloved congregant, friend and community leader, Alain Mentha. Alain was 57 and succumbed to cancer early this morning with his wife, Jennifer Strong Mentha and daughter, Amelie Mentha by his side,” she wrote.
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
hudsontv.com
Multiple Arrests Made During Busy Week for Secaucus Police
It was a busy week for the Secaucus Police Department, with several arrests made between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023. On December 28, 22-year-old Engel Paulino gomez of Paterson, NJ was arrested during a motor vehicle stop for an outstanding warrant issued out of Garfield, NJ. Paulino gomez was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date and issued two motor vehicle summonses.
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
pix11.com
5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Mayor Fulop Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2025. Is Gubernatorial Run Possible?
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Mayor Steven Fulop officially informed Jersey City residents today that he will not run for re-election in 2025. He will finish his current term with the same energy and focus on the continued transformation of Jersey City that he has spearheaded for the past decade.
Two in ICU after Jersey City shootings leave five injured
Two people are in the intensive care unit after two shootings in Jersey City Thursday night wounded at least five individuals, a city spokeswoman said. The first shooting occurred about 9:27 p.m. around Armstrong Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh and brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bido," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
New Year's Fire Consumes Multi-Family Paterson Building
A vicious New Year's fire blew through the roof of a Paterson apartment building.A firefighter was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a minor injury sustained in Sunday's 10 a.m. blaze on Harrison Street.The damage was nonetheless extensive, displacing dozens of residents -- whi…
