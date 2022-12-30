ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kaevon Merriweather invited to 2023 NFL Combine

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has turned into a fan favorite during the course of his Iowa career. From his production on the field and his leadership off of it-- he has found a home in Iowa City. Merriweather exercised his right to opt-out of the 2022 Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft and his story earned a new chapter on Monday when he was invited to the 2023 NFL Combine.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.

In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

FINAL DAY Sale: Get 50% off an annual subscription to HawkeyeInsider

There's truly no better time to become a HawkeyeInsider than right now. With the Iowa hoops team in the midst of action, the second national signing day around the corner and spring football in a couple months-- there's SO MUCH going on and you don't want to be left behind. That's why you can get 50 percent off an annual subscription to HawkeyeInsider!
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State back, Missouri in latest AP basketball rankings

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back and Missouri is in the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. The Cyclones are ranked No. 25 while Missouri is No. 20 and Kansas moved up to No. 3. View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week below. 1. Purdue.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Kentucky shutout by Iowa in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl did not end as planned. The team suffered a 21-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Kentucky?

Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Transfer defensive-line target includes Tennessee in top three

One of Tennessee's defensive-line targets in the NCAA transfer portal announced Sunday that the Vols are one of the top teams he's considering. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears revealed the top three schools he's considering in a post on his Twitter account, and Tennessee joined Oklahoma and Penn State in the group of front-runners for the redshirt sophomore.
NASHVILLE, TN
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (1/1): Iowa, Drake suffer losses

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both losers in men’s college basketball action on Sunday. Iowa (8-6, 0-3): Despite 53 second-half points, Iowa lost to Penn State (11-3, 2-1), 83-79. Kris Murray dropped 32 points and hauled in nine rebounds while Tony Perkins added 17 points and seven rebounds. Filip Rebraca contributed 13 points and five boards in the loss.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report

Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy