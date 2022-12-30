Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: Xavier Nwankpa set to emerge as breakout star in 2023
When Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa as a five-star recruit, Hawkeye fans rejoiced, but the expectation level was at an all-time high. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is known as a defensive back guru and is still the most under-rated defensive coordinator in the nation. Second team all-American safety Kaevon...
Iowa Football: Kaevon Merriweather invited to 2023 NFL Combine
Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has turned into a fan favorite during the course of his Iowa career. From his production on the field and his leadership off of it-- he has found a home in Iowa City. Merriweather exercised his right to opt-out of the 2022 Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft and his story earned a new chapter on Monday when he was invited to the 2023 NFL Combine.
Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
FINAL DAY Sale: Get 50% off an annual subscription to HawkeyeInsider
There's truly no better time to become a HawkeyeInsider than right now. With the Iowa hoops team in the midst of action, the second national signing day around the corner and spring football in a couple months-- there's SO MUCH going on and you don't want to be left behind. That's why you can get 50 percent off an annual subscription to HawkeyeInsider!
kmaland.com
Iowa State back, Missouri in latest AP basketball rankings
(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back and Missouri is in the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. The Cyclones are ranked No. 25 while Missouri is No. 20 and Kansas moved up to No. 3. View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week below. 1. Purdue.
Five-star Tide OL signee Kadyn Proctor reflects on flip from Iowa
One of the top overall prospects in the country, Kadyn Proctor, goes in-depth on participating in the All-American Bowl, flipping to Alabama from Iowa, and more.
Micah Shrewsberry discusses victory over Iowa, five-game winning streak
Penn State won its fifth game in a row and improved to 11-3 overall with a Sunday win over Iowa. The Nittany Lions are 2-1 in Big Ten play and rank fifth in the conference With the likes of Wolverines’ big men like Hunter Dickinson and Zach Edey that will test PSU, head coach Micah Shrewsberry was asked how he expects his team to hold its own.
Kentucky shutout by Iowa in Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl did not end as planned. The team suffered a 21-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
goiowaawesome.com
Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Kentucky?
Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
saturdaytradition.com
Sam LaPorta goes to bat for embattled Iowa OC Brian Ferentz: 'He's a damn good coach'
Sam LaPorta has been a long-time supporter of his Iowa teammates and the Hawkeyes. On Saturday, Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. While the defense dominated, the offense had some moments but was not as efficient. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been the subject of...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa wave: Hawkeye fans wave following first quarter of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Iowa might not be playing at Kinnick Stadium for their bowl game, but that won’t stop them from still doing one of the best traditions in all of college football. Fans participated in the Iowa wave at Nissan Stadium during the Music City Bowl. The tradition usually takes place...
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
Three Takeaways from Kentucky's Music City Bowl loss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl was not pretty, as it suffered a 21-0 shutout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
Transfer defensive-line target includes Tennessee in top three
One of Tennessee's defensive-line targets in the NCAA transfer portal announced Sunday that the Vols are one of the top teams he's considering. Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears revealed the top three schools he's considering in a post on his Twitter account, and Tennessee joined Oklahoma and Penn State in the group of front-runners for the redshirt sophomore.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/1): Iowa, Drake suffer losses
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both losers in men’s college basketball action on Sunday. Iowa (8-6, 0-3): Despite 53 second-half points, Iowa lost to Penn State (11-3, 2-1), 83-79. Kris Murray dropped 32 points and hauled in nine rebounds while Tony Perkins added 17 points and seven rebounds. Filip Rebraca contributed 13 points and five boards in the loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reflects on contributions of key seniors after Music City Bowl win
Kirk Ferentz gave special recognition to many of his seniors after Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Led by a dominant defense full of seniors, the Hawkeyes held the offense of the Wildcats to only 185 total yards and 10 first downs. After the game,...
Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
Oscar Tshiebwe encourages John Calipari to show his softer side
If you've watched Kentucky at all this season, it hasn't been hard to tell that something just hasn't been quite right with the Wildcats. A preseason top-5 team, UK had limped to an 8-4 start, with a victory over Michigan in London serving as the Cats lone quality win. Kentucky...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - The grandfather of an Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker was killed in an incident in Nashville the night before the team played a bowl game in a city, according to officials. The University of Iowa Athletics Department said that William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, was killed in...
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report
Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
