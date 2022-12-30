ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Peru court orders demolition of 'Wall of Shame' dividing rich and poor

By ERNESTO BENAVIDES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EI6IT_0jyeTH8Y00
A court in Peru has ordered the demolition of a wall separating a rich community from a poor one /AFP/File

Peru's Constitutional Court has ordered the demolition of a wall that separates a rich neighborhood of Lima from a poor one, ruling it "discriminatory."

A case for the removal of the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) wall -- over two meters (6.5 feet) high in some parts and topped with barbed wire -- was brought by a private citizen in 2018.

It has been nicknamed the "Wall of Shame."

A first section of the wall was erected in the 1980s under the pretext of protecting the affluent neighborhood of La Molina from the Shining Path guerrilla group, considered a terrorist organization in Peru.

With the group defeated, the wall was extended, however, in the 2000s, this time ostensibly to prevent illegal land occupation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ds891_0jyeTH8Y00
The wall in Peru's capital Lima is 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) long and up to two meters (6.5 feet) high in some places, topped with barbed wire /AFP/File

In Peru, migration from Andean areas to the capital during the 1980s and 1990s led to massive settlement of hills on the outskirts of Lima.

Thousands fled Shining Path violence, others came looking for work.

"We have made a unanimous decision, that the wall that separates La Molina and Villa Maria del Triunfo (an impoverished neighborhood) has to be torn down," Judge Gustavo Gutierrez told RPP radio on Thursday.

"It's a discriminatory wall... It can't be that we divide Peruvians by social classes. That is unacceptable, it is no longer happening anywhere in the world," the judge said.

The court set a deadline of 180 days for the wall's demolition.

Comments / 62

Sgt. Grammar
2d ago

People will always be separated by class. Poverty is the driver behind crime. Only intelligence can bring you out of poverty. Which our society severely lacks.

Reply(5)
19
Deepak Chiwdry
3d ago

The rich will leave and the entire area will suffer. The people on the poor side who had jobs on the rich side will lose the most.

Reply
17
Joshua
2d ago

This scenario is reality everywhere, even here in the USA.. lets not forget that the middle class in those countries is the one that pays the taxes that keep those governments functioning... The unemployed kids will start roaming the other side and things will "vanish"..then the police will be overburdened..

Reply(1)
2
Related
AFP

Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies

Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazilian football icon Pele will die.
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government

Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
ATLANTA, GA
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Miami Herald

‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims

For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Film Inspired by ISIS Wife Forces Mom Into Living Nightmare

When Bindu Sampath played the video attached to a forwarded message she received on WhatsApp last month, her jaw dropped. The video—a teaser trailer for an upcoming movie, Kerala Files, by director Sudipto Sen—showed a burqa-clad woman calling herself Fatima, claiming to be an aspiring nurse from Kerala who was forcefully recruited into the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency.
AFP

AFP

102K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy