Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Who is Damar Hamlin, Bills safety seriously injured on ‘Monday Night Football’

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and the NFL said in a statement he was in critical condition. The game was suspended for the evening as the NFL world prayed for the 24-year-old’s well-being. “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Jordan Rooney, his marketing representative and friend, wrote on Twitter. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.” Hamlin’s mother, who attends most...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Bills’ Hamlin vitals normal after collapse on field

CINCINNATI (AP) – Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt […]
CINCINNATI, OH

