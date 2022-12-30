Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and the NFL said in a statement he was in critical condition. The game was suspended for the evening as the NFL world prayed for the 24-year-old’s well-being. “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Jordan Rooney, his marketing representative and friend, wrote on Twitter. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.” Hamlin’s mother, who attends most...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO