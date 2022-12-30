Read full article on original website
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Rockers + Fans React to the Death of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green
Earlier today (Jan. 1), Loudwire reported that Modest Mouse’s co-founding drummer, Jeremiah Green, died at the age of 45. Since then, numerous fans and fellow rockers have paid tribute to the influential musician on social media. The news of Green’s death broke late last night (Dec. 31, 2022) via...
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
Photos – Fall Out Boy Drummer Andy Hurley Just Got Engaged
Congrats go out to Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, who just made the holidays extra special by getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meredith Allen. Allen confirmed the news on social media, dropping a series of slides from their engagement including Hurley using the Franklin Theatre in Nashville's signage to propose. "The best movie was showing at @franklintheatre," wrote Allen, confirming, "We’re engaged, y’all! I love you so much @hurleyxvx and I can’t wait to spend forever with you as your wife." See the photos below.
Billy Idol Will Be First Star of 2023 Added to Hollywood Walk of Fame
Billy Idol has been a bonafide star for the past five decades, but now it's being made official as the "Rebel Yell" hitmaker is set to get his well-deserved spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Idol will be the first star to be honored in 2023, with the ceremony...
91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs
It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
Why Queen’s Brian May Says Recent Knighthood ‘Comes With a Little Bit More Clout’
Queen’s reigning axeman – Brian May – has achieved a lot, and yesterday (Dec. 30), he was given the title of Sir in the U.K’s yearly New Year’s Honors List. According to him, the designation comes with “a little bit more clout.”. As noted...
