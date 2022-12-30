ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockers + Fans React to the Death of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green

Earlier today (Jan. 1), Loudwire reported that Modest Mouse’s co-founding drummer, Jeremiah Green, died at the age of 45. Since then, numerous fans and fellow rockers have paid tribute to the influential musician on social media. The news of Green’s death broke late last night (Dec. 31, 2022) via...
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
Photos – Fall Out Boy Drummer Andy Hurley Just Got Engaged

Congrats go out to Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, who just made the holidays extra special by getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meredith Allen. Allen confirmed the news on social media, dropping a series of slides from their engagement including Hurley using the Franklin Theatre in Nashville's signage to propose. "The best movie was showing at @franklintheatre," wrote Allen, confirming, "We’re engaged, y’all! I love you so much @hurleyxvx and I can’t wait to spend forever with you as your wife." See the photos below.
NASHVILLE, TN
91 Rock + Metal Acts With the Most Top 40 Songs

It's not too surprising when the top rock and metal bands continue to dominate the rock charts, but it's quite another thing when their songs become so popular that they hit the mainstream and become part of the overall public zeitgeist in defining an era. For years, Billboard has kept track of the most popular songs across all genres as part of their Hot 100 chart, but for many, you've truly made it when you crack the Top 40 of that chart. Here, we're taking a look at some of the biggest rock and metal acts that have ever crossed over and found success with two or more Top 40 songs.
