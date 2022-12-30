ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m.

Colleton County man dies after excavator accident

Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was taken in stable condition to Colleton County Medical Center for additional treatment.

Authorities told News 2 the owner is following the required actions according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for dogs who have bitten a human.

No other details were provided. News 2 has reached out to the Walterboro Police Department for more information.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

