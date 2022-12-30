Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon.
Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m.Colleton County man dies after excavator accident
Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was taken in stable condition to Colleton County Medical Center for additional treatment.
Authorities told News 2 the owner is following the required actions according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for dogs who have bitten a human.
No other details were provided. News 2 has reached out to the Walterboro Police Department for more information.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 2