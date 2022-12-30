Silo Pharma Stock Surges After Positive Study Results From Arthritis Study

Silo Pharma is pursuing a development plan using its liposomal joint homing peptides as a potential therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.
In the most recent phase of this ongoing animal study, tests were conducted to assess the disease-suppressive effects of an SPU-21 peptide-guided anti-arthritis drug versus the drug alone.
The drug used in the study was dexamethasone (DEX), a corticosteroid used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects.
Earlier results of the same study showed that the subcutaneous (SC) route of liposomal administration (small needle injection into shallow soft tissue just under the layer of skin) is well-suited for targeted drug delivery of anti-arthritic agents.
Silo Pharma is advancing the development of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptides in collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
Price Action: SILO shares are up 40% at $4.80 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
