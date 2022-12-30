ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - A man was stabbed this morning at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart, located at 1170 N. Military Highway, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

A report came in around 6:18 a.m. about a stabbing in the Walmart store’s parking lot. When police arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News 3 reporter Penny Kmitt spoke with a customer named Rylan about the incident. He said he'll probably start grocery shopping somewhere else.

“It seems to be typical for the area which isn't great…I'll probably start going to Food Lion since Walmarts are attracting all this attention,” said Rylan.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

WTKR News 3

