ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar

(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
ATLANTIC, IA
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

UPDATE – 8:30 p.m. Monday:. Snow continues in northern and western Nebraska as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. A rain/snow/ice mix continues in central and NE Nebraska. Meanwhile, storms are moving back into SE Nebraska. Scattered rain will continue to be possible in southeast Nebraska for the remainder of Monday...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pheasant season winds down in Iowa

(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
TARKIO, MO
Western Iowa Today

Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA

Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
MARYVILLE, MO
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website...
ATLANTIC, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy