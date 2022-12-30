Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Flood mitigation efforts, school voucher bill on Sieck's legislation radar
(Glenwood) -- As the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one KMAland lawmaker hopes for continued flood mitigation to take a front-row seat. That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who earned himself re-election in November to the House's new 16th District -- including all of Fremont and Mills Counties and the central and eastern portions of Pottawattamie County. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sieck says he is looking forward to working with his new constituents.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
kmaland.com
Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
UPDATE – 8:30 p.m. Monday:. Snow continues in northern and western Nebraska as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. A rain/snow/ice mix continues in central and NE Nebraska. Meanwhile, storms are moving back into SE Nebraska. Scattered rain will continue to be possible in southeast Nebraska for the remainder of Monday...
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
kmaland.com
Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
WOWT
Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire tells 6 News they had several reports of flames coming from...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
House Fire Claims the Life of Minden Iowa Man
(Minden) A Minden, Iowa, man died in a New Year’s Day house fire. KETV News says the fire started at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Park Street in Minden. Seven fire departments were called to help battle the blaze. The Minden Fire Chief told KETV...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
kmaland.com
Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website...
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.
Comments / 0