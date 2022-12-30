Read full article on original website
Related
What to Watch: Consumers Stumble Into 2023 With Recession in the Offing
The holiday hangover seems to be just settling in. While consumers turned up for Christmas at the end of a tough year, shoppers are coming into an uncertain 2023 with uncertain spending power.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading Collections Retailers and industry experts reported a holiday season last year that started earlier and proved to be patchy. Whether it was some letup in inflation, lower gas prices or something else, the Conference Board reported an unexpected boost last month in its Consumer Confidence Index, which rose...
Virgin Islands Attorney General Loses Her Job Days After Suing JPMorgan Chase in Connection with the Jeffrey Epstein Probe
The Virgin Islands top prosecutor who reached a more than $105 million settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s estate lost her job days after suing JPMorgan Chase in connection with her probe. The federal lawsuit, filed in New York, accused the bank of having “facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s human trafficking...
KTVZ
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes. A new Canadian law took effect January 1 that essentially bans foreign buyers from buying residential properties as investments for two years. The law was passed because of a spike in Canadian home prices since the start of the pandemic — and some politicians’ beliefs that foreign buyers were responsible by snapping up supply of homes as investments.
San Diego Union-Tribune
South Korea: Talks with US on management of nukes underway
South Korea has reconfirmed that Seoul and Washington are discussing discussing South Korea being involved in U.S. nuclear asset management to cope with intensifying North Korean nuclear threats
KTVZ
Oregon gas prices still sliding as 2023 arrives — but US average jumps 12 cents, amid cold-weather issues
Average gasoline prices in Oregon have fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.69/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon -- in sharp contrast to an over 12-cent rise in the U.S. average. Prices in Oregon are 52.8 cents per gallon lower than...
Comments / 0