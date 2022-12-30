ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts

While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return

Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet

As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Jets make surprising decision on Zach Wilson, and fans won’t like it

The New York Jets appear willing to bring back Zach Wilson for the 2023 season in a move that won’t go over well with the fan base. The New York Jets are still alive for a playoff berth in Week 17 largely in spite of their quarterback play. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has put together some of the worst quarterback performances in the league this season and was benched for the second time this year when Mike White was cleared to return to action after suffering some broken ribs in Week 14.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

NFL Week 18 schedule: Lions vs Packers gets Sunday Night Football slot

The final NFL Week 18 schedule and times have been released and it’ll be the Lions and Packers on Sunday Night Football to end the regular season. It’s rare that so much is left undecided heading into the final week of the regular season, but that’s where we are. Because of that, everyone was waiting for the NFL Week 18 schedule to be released. We got our wish on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

This team can’t overthink drafting Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Houston Texans cannot overthink this and must draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Despite a remarkable showing by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in Peach Bowl, the Houston Texans would have a problem if they did not draft Bryce Young out of Alabama at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy