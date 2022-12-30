Read full article on original website
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts
While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
Lions vs. Packers Prediction and Odds for Week 18 (Goff vs. Rodgers, don’t overthink it)
The Green Bay Packers have rallied from 4-8 with four-straight wins, and now have a win-and-in game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The Lions need a little bit of help from Baker Mayfield and the L.A. Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive, but if the Rams take down Seattle, then the winner of this game is the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Ron Rivera’s answer to press conference question is a fireable offense (Video)
Ron Rivera apparently didn’t realize the Commanders could be eliminated on Sunday, which is almost as embarrassing as his QB decision-making. It was not a good day for Ron Rivera and his argument to remain the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Washington got stomped, 24-10, by the Browns...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Packers troll Vikings, Kirk Cousins with epic music choice during NFC North beatdown
The Green Bay Packers trolled the Minnesota Vikings after a Kirk Cousins interception in the best way — with the Lambeau Field music selection. Green Bay won in all three facets of their game against the Vikings — special teams, offense and defense — as they scored on a kick return, interception return and several offensive touchdowns.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return
Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
Justin Jefferson nearly assaulted ref with his helmet in moment of frustration (Video)
Week 17 featured an all-important game for the Green Bay Packers as they hosted one of their NFC North rivals, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The game did not start favorably for the Vikings, who were hoping to keep pace in the NFC Playoff Picture as the No. 2 seed.
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
Damar Hamlin update: Everything to know after Bill DB stretchered off field
Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field and had to be taken out in an ambulance after a terrifying injury. Here is what is known. Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals was suspended temporarily after Damar Hamlin had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet
As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
4 Caleb Williams Cotton Bowl plays that will have NFL teams tanking for QB in 2024 draft
Caleb Williams is well on his way to being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams seeing these Cotton Bowl highlights should be tempted to tank. Caleb Williams is a cheat code on the football field. He’s the closest thing to Patrick Mahomes that college football has...
Jets make surprising decision on Zach Wilson, and fans won’t like it
The New York Jets appear willing to bring back Zach Wilson for the 2023 season in a move that won’t go over well with the fan base. The New York Jets are still alive for a playoff berth in Week 17 largely in spite of their quarterback play. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has put together some of the worst quarterback performances in the league this season and was benched for the second time this year when Mike White was cleared to return to action after suffering some broken ribs in Week 14.
NFL Week 18 schedule: Lions vs Packers gets Sunday Night Football slot
The final NFL Week 18 schedule and times have been released and it’ll be the Lions and Packers on Sunday Night Football to end the regular season. It’s rare that so much is left undecided heading into the final week of the regular season, but that’s where we are. Because of that, everyone was waiting for the NFL Week 18 schedule to be released. We got our wish on Monday.
This team can’t overthink drafting Alabama QB Bryce Young
The Houston Texans cannot overthink this and must draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Despite a remarkable showing by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in Peach Bowl, the Houston Texans would have a problem if they did not draft Bryce Young out of Alabama at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Skip Bayless lays out the Raiders QB plans after Derek Carr
Skip Bayless suggested two intriguing options for the Raiders at quarterback in 2023 as they plan to move on from Derek Carr. The only certain answer to that question at the moment is “Not Derek Carr.”. The Raiders benched the veteran quarterback for the final two games of the...
