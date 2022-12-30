ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
