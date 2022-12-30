ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season

The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

1 perfect trade Padres must make this MLB offseason

The San Diego Padres have indicated that they are ready to go all-in with this core led by Fernando Tatis Jr. as they added Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a plethora of prospects. Even if it does not guarantee that Soto will sign a long-term extension, San Diego was willing to take the calculated risk because they will have two opportunities to win the World Series with this nucleus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox sign Jesse Scholtens to minor league deal

Originally drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Scholtens has spent his entire professional career in the San Diego organization. He played this past season with Triple-A El Paso, going 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA (38 ER/83.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. Of his 37 appearances, 15 of them were starts.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

A final look back at the historic 2022 MLB season

What a year of baseball we had in 2022. There was some highs and there were some lows, milestone achievements by certain teams and players, and the ending of a 21-year MLB postseason drought. Let’s reminisce and look back at some of the memories we had during the 2022 MLB...
Yardbarker

Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal

The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

FanSided

