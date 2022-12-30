Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research troubles predate FTX: Report
New reports into Sam Bankman-Fried and his collapsed exchanges revealed that Alameda Research, the now-bankrupt crypto trading firm, almost collapsed in 2018, even before FTX was in the picture. A report published in The Wall Street Journal citing former employees revealed that Alameda incurred heavy losses from its trading algorithm....
Rewind 2022: A crypto roundup of the year and stepping into 2023
Stepping into the year 2023, it's time to pause and reflect on the accomplishments and struggles the global crypto community witnessed over the last 365 days. Starting from the very beginning of 2022, no investment strategy could help recover the falling portfolios across traditional and crypto ecosystems. January 2022 inherited a slightly collapsing market, wherein investments made on 2021 all-time high prices resulted in immediate losses.
Crypto technology will shift towards 'steadier hands' in 2023: Circle CSO
Circle's chief strategy officer and head of global policy, Dante Disparte, believes that the turmoil in the crypto sector over the last year could mark the handover of crypto technology to more durable companies and "steadier hands" in 2023. In a Jan. 2 post for The World Economic Forum (WEF),...
These 4 altcoins may attract buyers with Bitcoin stagnating
Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility remained subdued in the final few days of the last year, indicating that investors were in no hurry to enter the markets. Bitcoin ended 2022 near $16,500, and the first day of the new year also failed to ignite the markets. This suggests that traders remain cautious and on the lookout for a catalyst to start the next trending move.
Bitcoin Core developer hack highlights self-custody risks: Community responds
With one of Bitcoin’s original core developers claiming that his balance got drained by a hacker, the crypto community is at a loss at how “normal people” can succeed at securing their own Bitcoin (BTC). In a recent thread, Luke Dashjr claimed that some alleged attackers had...
US will see new ‘inflation spike’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) begins the first week of 2023 in an uninspiring place as volatility stays away — along with traders. After failing to budge throughout the Christmas and new year break, BTC price action remains locked in a narrow range. Having sealed yearly losses of nearly 65% in 2022,...
3 ways crypto derivatives could evolve and impact the market in 2023
Futures and options let traders put down only a tiny portion of a trade’s value and bet that prices will go up or down to a certain point within a certain period. It can make traders’ profits bigger because they can borrow more money to add to their positions, but it can also boost their losses much if the market moves against them.
$62M crypto stolen in Dec was the ‘lowest monthly figure’ in 2022: CertiK
Cryptocurrency hackers and exploiters seemingly slowed down for the 2022 holidays as December saw $62.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen, the “lowest monthly figure” of the year, according to CertiK. The blockchain security company on Dec. 31 tweeted a list of the month's most significant attacks. It highlighted...
2023 will see the death of play-to-earn gaming
Play-to-earn gaming enabled by blockchain technology has grown exponentially over the few years. Gamers have embraced the opportunity to collect cryptocurrencies or nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that have been produced in blockchain-based games. Through the advent of this new technology, players have been able to generate income...
Proof of reserves is becoming more effective, but not all its challenges are technical
Proof of reserves (PoR) has gone from a buzzword to a roar in recent weeks as the crypto world tries to recover from the shock and losses of the current crypto winter. After a flurry of discussion and work, criteria and rankings for adequate PoR are beginning to appear, but the fine points of how to conduct proof of reserves, or even who should do it, remain open questions.
SushiSwap CEO proposes new tokenomics for liquidity, decentralization
Jared Grey, CEO of the decentralized exchange SushiSwap, has plans to redesign the tokenomics of the SushiSwap (SUSHI) token, according to a proposal introduced on Dec. 30 in the Sushi’s forum. As part of the new proposed tokenomics model, time-lock tiers will be introduced for emission-based rewards, as well...
Winners and losers of 2022: A disastrous year that saw few winners among a sea of losers
2022 was supposed to be the year crypto went mainstream, with a significant chunk of traditional venture capital firms betting heavily on the ecosystem in 2021. However, with one disaster after another, 2022 turned out to be a catastrophic year for the nascent crypto ecosystem. Some of the biggest names touted as pivotal to taking the crypto ecosystem forward turned out to be the orchestrators of its worst year in recent memory.
Bitcoin stays put with yearly close set to seal 60% YTD BTC price loss
Bitcoin (BTC) kept traders guessing to the last minute into the 2022 yearly close as volatility remained absent from the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD clinging to a familiar area around $16,500. The pair continued to disappoint players on both sides of the trade after...
Final Fantasy creator reveals ‘aggressive investment’ in blockchain games
Final Fantasy creator Square Enix is set to double down on blockchain game development despite turbulence in the crypto market, according to a Jan. 1 letter from the Japanese company's president, Yosuke Matsuda. The letter, titled “A New Year’s Letter from the President,” aimed to recap the company’s major accomplishments...
Italy approves 26% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies
On Dec. 29, 2022, days before the year’s end, Italy’s Senate approved its budget for 2023, which included an increase in taxation for crypto investors — a 26% tax on capital gains on crypto-asset trading over 2,000 euros (approximately $2,13 at time of publication). The approved legislation...
Defying expectations: After an uncertain year, DeFi has high hopes for 2023
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is defined as any product or service offered by the Web3 world that helps users conduct financial activities such as payments, borrowing, lending, investing, trading and staking. Several Web3 use cases, including DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), emerged through the last bullish cycle. DeFi has...
Australia overtakes El Salvador to become 4th largest crypto ATM hub
El Salvador, the first country to legalize Bitcoin (BTC), has been pushed down yet another spot in total crypto ATM installations as Australia records 216 ATMs stepping into the year 2023. As part of El Salvador’s drive to establish Bitcoin as a legal tender, President Nayib Bukele decided to install...
Cameron Winklevoss pens open letter to Barry Silbert about Gemini’s blocked funds
Jan. 2 “marks 47 days since Genesis halted withdrawals,” Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, pointed out in an open letter to Barry Silbert, CEO of the Digital Currency Group — which owns Genesis. Winklevoss went on to make a blunt appraisal of DCG’s business practices.
New year, same old troubles — The FTX saga continues in 2023: Law Decoded, Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Although having been granted the opportunity to enjoy Christmas and the New Year with his family, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has very few reasons for optimism in 2023. The United States Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the whereabouts of approximately $372 million in missing digital assets from FTX and its U.S.-based subsidiary, FTX US. According to SBF, the incident was perpetrated by either a former FTX employee or someone who had unauthorized access to a former employee’s computer.
