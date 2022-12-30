ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria

After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear

The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams are the road team despite playing in Los Angeles, as they are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Chargers having already clinched their own playoff spot, there are still intriguing storylines to follow in this one.
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ defense suffers devastating injury setback

The Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday with a 23-6 over the New York Jets. But in the process, they’ve lost a key piece of their defense. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a scary knee injury early in the game and had to be carted off the field. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Brooks has a “legit” ACL injury and will miss the rest of the season. Devastating.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is definitely frustrated about his performance in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers, but he’s not using the Lambeau Field grass as an excuse for his struggles. Jefferson made just one catch for 15 yards on Sunday, unable to really get anything going offensively throughout the game. It didn’t […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win

At 7-8 heading into Week 17, the Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth. After the Washington Commanders lost and the Detroit Lions won in Week 17, the Packers’ playoff scenario has become much clearer. The Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 while the Lions moved to 8-8. Detroit currently holds the […] The post Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Chiefs Andy Reid dishes on key injury to Patrick Mahomes protector after win vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24 in Week 17. However, one of Patrick Mahomes’ key offensive linemen didn’t exit the game healthy. Joe Thuney was removed from the game due to an ankle injury. Speaking to reporters after the game, Andy Reid confirmed it was the same ankle injury that Thuney dealt […] The post Chiefs Andy Reid dishes on key injury to Patrick Mahomes protector after win vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell

Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Raiders make ugly NFL history with latest major collapse

The Las Vegas Raiders made a big switch under center ahead of Week 17, with Derek Carr getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. It looked as though that change was going to reap the Raiders a tantalizing result in the form of an upset victory over the streaking San Francisco 49ers, with Las Vegas establishing a double-digit lead in the second half. Instead, the Raiders melted once again, as they eventually lost the game, 37-34 in overtime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy