Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Rams Set New NFL Record Following Chargers' Loss
The collapse of the Los Angeles Rams from Super Bowl champions to a 11-loss team will go into the NFL record books.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers RB Najee Harris hilariously hijacks interview for Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin shoutouts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in this thing. After a season-preserving win taken in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, running back Najee Harris was all smiles and good vibes during the postgame interview. In fact, he was a little too ecstatic. So much so that he took the...
RUMOR: Raiders ready to trade Derek Carr, but there’s a catch
The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear. It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Inside Rams Coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn’s $14 Million Farmhouse
Get all the details on Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn's modern Hidden Hills farmhouse.
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Jim Harbaugh’s ‘done deal’ decision if he gets NFL coaching offer
Multiple sources reportedly told The Athletic that head coach Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan football for the NFL if offered a coaching job. Harbaugh has led Michigan to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. His coaching prowess has reportedly drawn the interest of a number of NFL teams. He’s been linked to the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live In-Game Updates
The Los Angeles Rams are the road team despite playing in Los Angeles, as they are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Chargers having already clinched their own playoff spot, there are still intriguing storylines to follow in this one.
Seahawks’ defense suffers devastating injury setback
The Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday with a 23-6 over the New York Jets. But in the process, they’ve lost a key piece of their defense. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a scary knee injury early in the game and had to be carted off the field. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Brooks has a “legit” ACL injury and will miss the rest of the season. Devastating.
Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is definitely frustrated about his performance in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers, but he’s not using the Lambeau Field grass as an excuse for his struggles. Jefferson made just one catch for 15 yards on Sunday, unable to really get anything going offensively throughout the game. It didn’t […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa Activated and Will Play vs. Rams
The other half of the Chargers elite pass rush will make his return on Sunday
Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win
At 7-8 heading into Week 17, the Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth. After the Washington Commanders lost and the Detroit Lions won in Week 17, the Packers’ playoff scenario has become much clearer. The Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 while the Lions moved to 8-8. Detroit currently holds the […] The post Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs Andy Reid dishes on key injury to Patrick Mahomes protector after win vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24 in Week 17. However, one of Patrick Mahomes’ key offensive linemen didn’t exit the game healthy. Joe Thuney was removed from the game due to an ankle injury. Speaking to reporters after the game, Andy Reid confirmed it was the same ankle injury that Thuney dealt […] The post Chiefs Andy Reid dishes on key injury to Patrick Mahomes protector after win vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell
Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
Raiders make ugly NFL history with latest major collapse
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big switch under center ahead of Week 17, with Derek Carr getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. It looked as though that change was going to reap the Raiders a tantalizing result in the form of an upset victory over the streaking San Francisco 49ers, with Las Vegas establishing a double-digit lead in the second half. Instead, the Raiders melted once again, as they eventually lost the game, 37-34 in overtime.
