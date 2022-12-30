Read full article on original website
What to Watch: Consumers Stumble Into 2023 With Recession in the Offing
The holiday hangover seems to be just settling in. While consumers turned up for Christmas at the end of a tough year, shoppers are coming into an uncertain 2023 with uncertain spending power.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading Collections Retailers and industry experts reported a holiday season last year that started earlier and proved to be patchy. Whether it was some letup in inflation, lower gas prices or something else, the Conference Board reported an unexpected boost last month in its Consumer Confidence Index, which rose...
Recession or soft landing? Five reasons to be cautiously optimistic about 2023
Last year was dominated by scary headlines about crushing inflation, super-sized interest rate hikes and mounting recession fears. It was a brutal period for the stock market, with roughly one-fifth of the value of the S&P 500 vanishing and the Nasdaq dropping by more than one-third. All three major US markets suffered their worst years — by far — since 2008.
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief
This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. "Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year, Xi...
From the unwinding of zero-Covid to economic recovery: What to watch in China in 2023
After a tumultuous end to a momentous and challenging year, China heads into 2023 with a great deal of uncertainty -- and potentially a glimpse of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. The chaos unleashed by leader Xi Jinping's abrupt and ill-prepared exit from zero-Covid is spilling over...
Cameron Winklevoss accuses crypto exec of 'disingenuous' behavior as Gemini funds remain frozen
Cameron Winklevoss accused fellow digital asset executive Barry Silbert of 'bad faith stall tactics' relating to the nearly one billion dollars of assets Silbert's company owes Gemini customers.
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes. A new Canadian law took effect January 1 that essentially bans foreign buyers from buying residential properties as investments for two years. The law was passed because of a spike in Canadian home prices since the start of the pandemic -- and some politicians' beliefs that foreign buyers were responsible by snapping up supply of homes as investments.
Tesla delivered a record 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, but it still disappointed Wall Street
Tesla delivered a record number of cars last year, as sales continued to grow by percentages any other major automaker would dream about. But Tesla still managed to disappoint Wall Street throughout 2022 -- and the last quarter was no different. The electric automaker delivered 1.3 million vehicles in 2022,...
Dubai just dropped a 30% tax on alcohol
Dubai has scrapped a 30% tax on alcohol and will no longer charge tourists or expats for permits to buy alcoholic drinks as the emirate tries to attract more foreign workers and visitors in the face of growing regional competition. Two major retailers in the city, located in the United...
