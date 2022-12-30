Opinion: UC San Diego's Wells Fargo Hall should get a new name

Students walk near the entrance to the Geisel Library at the UCSD campus in this 2019 file photo. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer law violations ” (Dec. 20): UC San Diego should remove Wells Fargo’s name from its premier business school building. With the recent news of the company being fined $3.7 billion for unethical practices, isn’t it time to remove its name from this building?

How can we train future business leaders while boasting affiliation with this tarnished organization?

How many families were harmed in order for Wells Fargo to earn the $5 million it donated to UC San Diego for the naming privilege? Could UC San Diego ask Wells Fargo for reparations of a sort, such as free student loans or help with staff housing expenses?

If the university wants to teach ethics and hold students to ethical standards, it needs to demonstrate these standards in accepting donations and naming buildings.

Lisa Shaffer

La Costa

