Orange County, FL

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Orange County shooting, deputies say

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Law enforcement responded to a shooting in south Orange County early Friday that left one man dead and one in serious condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard near S. Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road at 4:56 a.m. where they found two men in their 20s that have both been shot.

They were transported to an area hospital where one was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

No other details were available as the investigation remains in the early stages, according to the release.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

