ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun from window

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJfd1_0jyeQAqq00

Miami, FL - Florida troopers have impounded a luxury sports car that was involved in last Friday's shooting on a South Florida highway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Lamborghini was impounded after being used in Friday's shooting when Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was filmed firing a gun from the vehicle while riding on the Palmetto Expressway .

Police say the video was part of a series of Instagram posts that included Perez-Valdivia and another man posing, blowing smoke and smiling, a post of a food and bar tab for more than $2,000, before the final video captured Friday's shooting.

The driver of the Lamborghini was filmmed reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

No injuries were reported during Friday's shooting.

Perez-Valdivia was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

He faces several charges including discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver

A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
houstonherald.com

Suspect in Troop G shooting found dead in Florida

A suspect wanted for shooting at a Troop G officer has been found dead in Florida, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday. Christopher Storlie was located by tribal police officers at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Fla., on Dec. 30. The patrol said preliminary information indicates Storlie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CARTER COUNTY, MO
WSVN-TV

MPD respond to false alarm after firework mistaken for shots fired

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting scare was a false alarm for Miami police units. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a call reporting shots fired at the downtown Bayside Marketplace. Video posted from Only In Dade showed dozens of police officers arriving on the scene and...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police

A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions

SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Search for shooter underway after I-95 driver shot several times in Miami

MIAMI -  Law enforcement authorities were searching Sunday for the person who opened fire on the driver of a luxury car early Sunday morning while she was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami, officials said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.Information about her condition was pending Sunday night. Officials did not immediately identify the victim. Officials said the woman was in a white Maserati and was northbound on I-95 near NW 119 Street when the driver of a white sedan pulled up next to her vehicle. Someone in the white car began shooting at the woman, firing over 30 times and striking her several times on the left side of her body, officials said.She was able to exit the freeway at NW 119 Street to call for help.Officials have not said if the victim knew the person who shot her or what led to the gunfire. 
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WOKV

Florida preschool teacher accused of slapping 1-year-old during diaper change

MIAMI — A South Florida preschool teacher is accused of slapping a 1-year-old child while changing the boy’s diaper, authorities said. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, of Miami, was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. Perez-Barrios is a teacher at Brickell Heights Preschool, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store

LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door.  After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday,  CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed,  about the ordeal.She...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy