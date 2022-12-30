Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun from window

Miami, FL - Florida troopers have impounded a luxury sports car that was involved in last Friday's shooting on a South Florida highway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Lamborghini was impounded after being used in Friday's shooting when Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia was filmed firing a gun from the vehicle while riding on the Palmetto Expressway .

Police say the video was part of a series of Instagram posts that included Perez-Valdivia and another man posing, blowing smoke and smiling, a post of a food and bar tab for more than $2,000, before the final video captured Friday's shooting.

The driver of the Lamborghini was filmmed reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

No injuries were reported during Friday's shooting.

Perez-Valdivia was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

He faces several charges including discharging a firearm from a vehicle.