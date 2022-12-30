Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire

A fire in Muskegon Township required several departments to bring under control Thursday.

The first calls came in around 12:30 p.m. on East River Road. The home was set far back from the road— and nowhere near fire hydrants, according to the report.

There were cars in the driveway, but no signs of people evacuating.

Units split into teams; simultaneously searching for survivors and fighting the fire, still others were keeping the water coming— shuttling it from over a mile away.

The coordination of simultaneous operations would not have been possible without the additional on duty staff and the mutual aid assistance from our neighboring fire departments.

Chief Dave Glotzbach

It was some time later officials made contact with the people living there.

No one was home, but Muskegon Township Fire Department tells us they learned the family pets were still inside. The family dog was killed in the fire, while one cat is still missing and another was given oxygen at the scene.

A firefighter was hospitalized for a leg injury but released the same day.

It took crews from Dalton Township Fire Department, White Lake Fire Authority, North Muskegon Fire Department over 5 hours to fully put the fire out and take care of all hot spots.

Trinity Health EMS, Muskegon Township Police Department and Muskegon Central Dispatch 9-1-1

helped coordinate the effort.