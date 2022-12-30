The first episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” left the judges gobsmacked when the results of the superfan vote were revealed. Instead of fan-favorite ventriloquist Terry Fator advancing to the finale, he was eliminated in favor of acrobats Bello Sister. “I would have never guessed that,” Howie Mandel told fellow “AGT: All-Stars” judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum after the winning results were announced on the January 2 premiere. “You’ve just beaten the best of the best — congratulations,” Simon told the Italian-German acrobatic siblings after Terry Fator walked off the stage. The trio will next appear in the finale, where...

