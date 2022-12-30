ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Modern French Home in Bryn Mawr

 3 days ago

A modern French-style home that sits on 2.14 beautiful acres and has six bedrooms, as well as four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr.

This Pierce Kennedy home was designed specifically to comfortably house a large family. The residence was placed on the lot to take advantage of the southern exposure, ensuring that the open interior is always filled with bright natural light.

Highlights include the foyer with a custom brass curved railed staircase, the family room with a large stone wood-burning fireplace, an elegant dining room with large windows, the chef’s kitchen with a huge island with seating, and a large deck overlooking the enclosed level yard.

There is also an enclosed patio with access to the step-down living room.

The upper level is home to a primary suite with a fireplace and dressing room as well as three more oversized bedrooms. Meanwhile, the walk-out basement includes a gym, a full kitchen, and a fireplace.

This French-style home is also perfectly located to provide both privacy and quick access to downtown Bryn Mawr, Amtrak, and highways.

Read and see more of this house at 550 S Roberts Road in Bryn Mawr, listed for $1,379,000 on Realtor.com.

See more of DELCO.Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

