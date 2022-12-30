The new year is off to a bright and vibrant start when it comes to Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta. Described by Pantone as an “animated red that revels in pure joy” the “electrifying, and boundless shade” certainly packs a colorful punch—and we couldn’t love it more. Those drawn to nature-inspired palettes will be pleased to note that while the hue departs from soothing schemes, its origins hail from the natural carmine dye produced by the cochineal beetle. Whether you’re ready to fully embrace Viva Magenta’s bold beauty by giving it a permanent place of prominence in your home’s interiors or prefer more transitory accents, we’ve collected a few of our favorite spaces that capture the latest color craze.

14 HOURS AGO