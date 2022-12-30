Read full article on original website
Related
Snow Ghost Express at Whitefish Mountain Resort finally open
It's a big day for Whitefish Mountain Resort as the long-awaited Snow Ghost Express six-pack lift gets up and running.
montanarightnow.com
‘Battle of the Boots’ kicks off Sunday in the Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - The third annual “Battle of the Boots” kicked off on the first of the year in the Flathead Valley. Recreationists are invited to tally miles at either Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park which includes Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units, in January to see which park has the most miles by the end of the month.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Yahoo Sports
Whitefish Council looks at mortgage for golf course remodel
Jan. 2—Whitefish City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to allow the Whitefish Lake Golf Club to secure a mortgage on the golf course property. The city leases the golf course property and associated buildings to the club per an agreement approved in 2011. Now the golf club is looking to remodel and upgrade the existing club house in excess of $200,000.
Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83
Authorities have released the name of a man from Kalispell who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
YAHOO!
Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalispell, one arrested
Dec. 31—One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another was arrested Friday night after a shooting at Town Pump on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. Officers arrested 40-year-old Jacob Richard Norris, who is being held at Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.
Yahoo Sports
Suspected thief admits to stealing SUV, sodas
Dec. 30—A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a North Meridian Road repair shop in June and later breaking into an Evergreen business has changed his plea in Flathead County District Court. Barah Zebariah Wood, 23, pleaded guilty to amended misdemeanor charges in the latter case and felony...
montanian.com
Mayor, Peggy Williams releases statement on City of Libby Police Department
On November 21, 2022, three employees of the Libby Police Department resigned abruptly expressing dissatisfaction with workplace conditions. As a result, the city initiated its own investigation, which included interviews of current and former employees and a review of other relevant evidence. As is common for investigations of this type, the city took the additional step of placing Libby City of Police Chief Scott Kessel on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.
Comments / 0