KALISPELL, Mont. - The third annual “Battle of the Boots” kicked off on the first of the year in the Flathead Valley. Recreationists are invited to tally miles at either Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park which includes Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units, in January to see which park has the most miles by the end of the month.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO