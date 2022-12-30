Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
montanarightnow.com
Over 600 pills found in vehicle in Sanders County
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Hundreds of pills were recovered from a vehicle and two people were detained in Sanders County just before Christmas. On Dec. 23, law enforcement were searching for a vehicle after a report made by a concerned citizen. The Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office did not give...
montanarightnow.com
Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
YAHOO!
Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalispell, one arrested
Dec. 31—One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another was arrested Friday night after a shooting at Town Pump on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. Officers arrested 40-year-old Jacob Richard Norris, who is being held at Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.
YAHOO!
Libby career criminal agrees to plea deal in drug case
Dec. 30—A career criminal from Libby struck a plea deal with the Lincoln County Attorney's Office after a recent arrest on methamphetamine possession charges. Guy Eric Waldron, 45, was initially charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, theft and criminal endangerment after two separate incidents on July 24. In...
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested after SWAT team called to incident south of Columbia Falls
MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is in custody after an incident south of Columbia Falls that brought out a SWAT team and forced the closure of a portion of Highway 206. Sheriff Brian Heino says Kent Childs, 40, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Friday on charges of partner family member assault and assault with a weapon. Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.
Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83
Authorities have released the name of a man from Kalispell who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
Population influx in northwestern Montana causing sewage issues
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
montanarightnow.com
‘Battle of the Boots’ kicks off Sunday in the Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - The third annual “Battle of the Boots” kicked off on the first of the year in the Flathead Valley. Recreationists are invited to tally miles at either Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park which includes Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units, in January to see which park has the most miles by the end of the month.
montanian.com
Mayor, Peggy Williams releases statement on City of Libby Police Department
On November 21, 2022, three employees of the Libby Police Department resigned abruptly expressing dissatisfaction with workplace conditions. As a result, the city initiated its own investigation, which included interviews of current and former employees and a review of other relevant evidence. As is common for investigations of this type, the city took the additional step of placing Libby City of Police Chief Scott Kessel on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.
Yahoo Sports
Whitefish Council looks at mortgage for golf course remodel
Jan. 2—Whitefish City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to allow the Whitefish Lake Golf Club to secure a mortgage on the golf course property. The city leases the golf course property and associated buildings to the club per an agreement approved in 2011. Now the golf club is looking to remodel and upgrade the existing club house in excess of $200,000.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
Char-Koosta News
Elara Janice Toney
RONAN — Elara Janice Toney was born December 21st, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 5 lbs. 15 oz. Parents are Dasan and Morgan Toney of Ronan. Paternal grandparents are (the late) Stephen Toney and Amy Guymon of Hamilton, MT. Maternal grandparents...
NBCMontana
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
Char-Koosta News
Nova Marie Simpson
RONAN — Nova Marie Simpson was born December 23rd, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Stefan Simpson and Ashton Buck of Ronan. Paternal grandparents are Craig Simpson and Patricia Tucker of New York. Maternal grandparents are Al Buck...
Flathead Beacon
Snow Ghost Express Opens on Big Mountain
Whitefish Mountain Resort’s (WMR) Snow Ghost Express, or Chair 4, shuttled its first group of skiers up the mountain on Friday, marking the beginning of a new era at the resort, which experienced an array of weather and mechanical challenges over the busy tourism days following Christmas. Chair 4...
