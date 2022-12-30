ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Over 600 pills found in vehicle in Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Hundreds of pills were recovered from a vehicle and two people were detained in Sanders County just before Christmas. On Dec. 23, law enforcement were searching for a vehicle after a report made by a concerned citizen. The Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office did not give...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night

KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
KALISPELL, MT
YAHOO!

Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalispell, one arrested

Dec. 31—One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another was arrested Friday night after a shooting at Town Pump on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. Officers arrested 40-year-old Jacob Richard Norris, who is being held at Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.
KALISPELL, MT
YAHOO!

Libby career criminal agrees to plea deal in drug case

Dec. 30—A career criminal from Libby struck a plea deal with the Lincoln County Attorney's Office after a recent arrest on methamphetamine possession charges. Guy Eric Waldron, 45, was initially charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, theft and criminal endangerment after two separate incidents on July 24. In...
LIBBY, MT
NBCMontana

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested after SWAT team called to incident south of Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is in custody after an incident south of Columbia Falls that brought out a SWAT team and forced the closure of a portion of Highway 206. Sheriff Brian Heino says Kent Childs, 40, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Friday on charges of partner family member assault and assault with a weapon. Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

‘Battle of the Boots’ kicks off Sunday in the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL, Mont. - The third annual “Battle of the Boots” kicked off on the first of the year in the Flathead Valley. Recreationists are invited to tally miles at either Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park which includes Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units, in January to see which park has the most miles by the end of the month.
KALISPELL, MT
montanian.com

Mayor, Peggy Williams releases statement on City of Libby Police Department

On November 21, 2022, three employees of the Libby Police Department resigned abruptly expressing dissatisfaction with workplace conditions. As a result, the city initiated its own investigation, which included interviews of current and former employees and a review of other relevant evidence. As is common for investigations of this type, the city took the additional step of placing Libby City of Police Chief Scott Kessel on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.
LIBBY, MT
Yahoo Sports

Whitefish Council looks at mortgage for golf course remodel

Jan. 2—Whitefish City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to allow the Whitefish Lake Golf Club to secure a mortgage on the golf course property. The city leases the golf course property and associated buildings to the club per an agreement approved in 2011. Now the golf club is looking to remodel and upgrade the existing club house in excess of $200,000.
WHITEFISH, MT
Char-Koosta News

Elara Janice Toney

RONAN — Elara Janice Toney was born December 21st, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 5 lbs. 15 oz. Parents are Dasan and Morgan Toney of Ronan. Paternal grandparents are (the late) Stephen Toney and Amy Guymon of Hamilton, MT. Maternal grandparents...
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Char-Koosta News

Nova Marie Simpson

RONAN — Nova Marie Simpson was born December 23rd, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Stefan Simpson and Ashton Buck of Ronan. Paternal grandparents are Craig Simpson and Patricia Tucker of New York. Maternal grandparents are Al Buck...
RONAN, MT
Flathead Beacon

Snow Ghost Express Opens on Big Mountain

Whitefish Mountain Resort’s (WMR) Snow Ghost Express, or Chair 4, shuttled its first group of skiers up the mountain on Friday, marking the beginning of a new era at the resort, which experienced an array of weather and mechanical challenges over the busy tourism days following Christmas. Chair 4...
WHITEFISH, MT

