Former Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil to serve as drum honoree vs. Broncos in Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected their drum honoree for their final home game of the regular season.

Recently inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Dick Vermeil will serve as the team’s drum leader on Sunday. Vermeil, of course, coached the Chiefs from 2001-2005. During his tenure with the team, Vermeil coached up some all-time franchise greats such as QB Trent Green, RB Priest Holmes, TE Tony Gonzalez, WR Dante Hall, LT Willie Roaf, RG Will Shields and more.

Ahead of kickoff, Vermeil will be up on the GEHA Drum Deck at Arrowhead Stadium, banging the drum to get the raucous crowd at Arrowhead Stadium fired up before the team takes on an AFC West rival. This is a rival that he’s plenty familiar with as the Mike Shanahan-led Broncos were a big thorn in his side for his tenure with the Chiefs.

During his Hall of Fame speech, Vermeil called the people of Kansas City a combination of the most compassionate and passionate fans that he’s ever been around. Well, he’s going to get another taste of that and get to see what it looks like during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Other pregame festivities will include the national anthem, which will be sung by singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks. The Leawood Police Department will present the colors during the anthem.

The team will have a flyover for this game, conducted by a KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.