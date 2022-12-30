ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil to serve as drum honoree vs. Broncos in Week 17

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EL8F_0jyeOVMF00

The Kansas City Chiefs have selected their drum honoree for their final home game of the regular season.

Recently inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Dick Vermeil will serve as the team’s drum leader on Sunday. Vermeil, of course, coached the Chiefs from 2001-2005. During his tenure with the team, Vermeil coached up some all-time franchise greats such as QB Trent Green, RB Priest Holmes, TE Tony Gonzalez, WR Dante Hall, LT Willie Roaf, RG Will Shields and more.

Ahead of kickoff, Vermeil will be up on the GEHA Drum Deck at Arrowhead Stadium, banging the drum to get the raucous crowd at Arrowhead Stadium fired up before the team takes on an AFC West rival. This is a rival that he’s plenty familiar with as the Mike Shanahan-led Broncos were a big thorn in his side for his tenure with the Chiefs.

During his Hall of Fame speech, Vermeil called the people of Kansas City a combination of the most compassionate and passionate fans that he’s ever been around. Well, he’s going to get another taste of that and get to see what it looks like during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Other pregame festivities will include the national anthem, which will be sung by singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks. The Leawood Police Department will present the colors during the anthem.

The team will have a flyover for this game, conducted by a KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera had no idea the Commanders could be eliminated with a Packers win and NFL fans ripped him

The spiral of misery continues ever onward for the Washington Commanders. On Sunday, the Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season after a rough 24-10 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera went back to Carson Wentz at starting quarterback instead of Taylor Heinicke for the Week 17 matchup and the results were pretty disastrous. Wentz went 16-for-28 with three interceptions, no touchdowns, and was booed relentlessly by the remaining Washington fans in the stands after the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Star

The football world is praying for an Ohio State star on Saturday evening. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover has been transported to a local hospital. Stover was reportedly in serious pain on Saturday evening. Stover exited the first half of the game with an apparent injury. He did not return...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
ATLANTA, GA
MassLive.com

How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos, stream week 17 NFL games for free

The Chiefs will be trying to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC when the West Division champs face Denver for the second time in three weeks on Sunday. The game will be in Kansas City at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy