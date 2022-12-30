Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Cardinal Ritter Wins 79th CHT, Orphans 3rd Over Marist
The 79th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament is in the books and Cardinal Ritter will take the big trophy back to St Louis with their 58-52 win over Evanston in the finals. Centralia grinded out a nice win over Chicago Marist in the 3rd place game 51-46, Wekiva beat Mundelein Carmel in the 5th place game 65-40 after eliminating Mount Vernon earlier in the day 90-65. Champaign Central won the Consolation title over Chatham Glenwood 50-49.
southernillinoisnow.com
Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/06 – Darrell L. Stein
Darrell L. Stein, 77, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 1, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital in Salem. Born February 23, 1945, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Paul C. and Edna J. (Yancey) Stein. They preceded him in death. Visiting hours will be 5:00 – 7:00...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis
Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem and Centralia Water Plants release yearly weather statistics
The Salem Water Plant is reporting just over an inch more precipitation in 2022 compared to 2021. The final yearly precipitation for 2022 is 47.91 inches compared to 46.72 inches in 2021. The wettest month of the year was July with 9.87 inches of rain and the driest month of the year was last January at just 1.4 inches. For December, precipitation was 2.8 inches compared to 3.58 inches in December a year ago.
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kaskaskia College to Host Spring 2023 Enrollment Day on Saturday, January 7
Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day at the main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the spring semester. Courses for the spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9, 2023.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/04 – Dean F. Paulsmeyer
Dean F. Paulsmeyer of Hoffman passed at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Friday, December 30, 2022. He is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, and four great-granddaughters. He was born in Hoffman on May 23, 1930, the son of the late Arthur and Martha (Brandhorst) Paulsmeyer. He married Marlene...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia lifts conservation request for Centralia and satellite water customers
Centralia city officials say repairs and conservation have allowed the city’s water system to recover and the conservation request is being lifted for Centralia and satellite water customers.
wmay.com
Christian County Develops New Lead In Search For Missing Man
The Christian County Sheriff’s office has learned new information about a Mt. Auburn man who’s been missing since November… but they still have not located him. 52-year-old Gregory Mendenhall left his mother’s residence on November 1st. Family members say he has autism and they did not know where he was headed. Earlier this week, investigators learned that Mendenhall had recently been a patient at a hospital in Texas, but had since been released. His current location is still unknown.
southernillinoisnow.com
New construction in Salem in 2022 tops $7.2-million
New construction in Salem during 2022 topped $ 7.2 million dollars led by two multimillion-dollar commercial buildings. Permits were issued for only one new home and to locate three mobile homes during the year as new residential construction remains slow. The two large commercial projects include the construction of the...
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
southernillinoisnow.com
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes First Baby of 2023
The first baby of the New Year has been born at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. Thomas Riley Shelly arrived at 11:53 Sunday morning, weighing 8 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long. Thomas’ proud parents are Melissa Paterson and David Shelly of Mulberry Grove. Thomas’ first...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
wmay.com
HSHS St. John’s Welcomes First Baby Of 2023
HSHS St. John’s Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd arrived just after 1:30am on New Year’s Day. He entered the world at six pounds, three ounces, and 19 inches long. Oliver is the son of Kaleb Cloyd and Madison Miller of Litchfield....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
advantagenews.com
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
