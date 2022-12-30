Kwanzaa started in Pensacola to 'do better for ourselves, and make our community better'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Related
wuwf.org
The Social Portal: Things to do in January
Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Storyteller Series returns with performances featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works. The first performance is Shirley Simpson as Minnie Pearl, the southern lady in the classic 1970 TV variety show Heehaw. Show time is Sunday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. The next January performance is Dissonance, a poignant look at relationships and race set in Pensacola’s historic Belmont-DeVilliers community. Marci J Duncan, Florida born playwright/actress presents this new work in collaboration with playwright/actress Kerry Sandell. Show time is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday January 25 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are staged at ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Miramar Beach. You can also learn more about this production in this story from WUWF.
USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While most were ringing in the new year with fireworks and family, one couple was ringing in the new year with a new baby. Katelyn Welch and Christian McKinley became parents of a precious baby girl just minutes after midnight. Kierra Welch was born at 12:15 a.m. weighing in at 6 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
rippreport.com
EYES ON YOU 👀
Let’s top off 2022 by the most audacious local political corruption this year. I say audacious however it could be an example of the mental capacity of our elected officials. You would think that Sunday’s Sermon would be hard to beat:. “Instead they live up to Alabama’s title...
utv44.com
When it comes to crime, figures show Mobile has plenty of guns to go around
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We'll have to wait a while for the full numbers from 2022. But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has already shared the numbers of guns recovered by law enforcement in Alabama and traced back to crimes in the year 2021. And Mobile, unfortunately,...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
WEAR
Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
According to Mobile Police, the person killed in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile has been identified as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.
Pensacola movie ‘Sacred’ to be turned into six-part drama streamed on NBC Peacock
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After premiering his brainchild, “Sacred,” in November, Elrico Tunstall’s production was greenlit for a six-part drama to be streamed on NBC Peacock in 2023. Tunstall said there were many options on the table, including Netflix, HBO Max and BET but turned them down because he didn’t want to move production anywhere […]
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
livability.com
Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County
Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
Pensacola Beach set to host annual New Year’s Eve Firework display
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Despite almost canceling this year’s annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display at Pensacola Beach, the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce announced they are, in fact, holding the event this year. At the stroke of midnight, keep your eyes to the skies as a dazzling light display will take place overlooking […]
niceville.com
Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
newyorkcitynews.net
US: One person killed, nine others injured in Alabama shooting
Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Mobile city in Alabama state of United States on Saturday night (local time). The incident took place blocks away from where people had gathered for the city's New Year's celebration, CNN cited WPMI report.
livability.com
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
Comments / 1