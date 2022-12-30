Read full article on original website
Related
illinois-basketball.com
Girls 2022-2023 High School Basketball Week 7 Rankings
Happy New Year all! This week’s edition of the girls basketball rankings, the first of 2023 mean were through 7 weeks of games this season on the girls side. (Week 5 rankings in orange parentheses) 1. Nazareth (1) Won Montini’s tournament, grabbed a notable win over Whitney Young in...
Belleville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Nashville Community High School basketball team will have a game with Belleville East High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
southernillinoisnow.com
Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.
Champions crowned in holiday hoop tournaments
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis. The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process. In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys […]
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/14 – Nettie Louise Rudd
Nettie Louise Rudd, 70, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 8:22 pm December 30, 2022, at Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born January 23, 1952, in Batesville, Mississippi to the late Miles and Nettie (Bronner) Porter. Nettie married Howard Rudd and he survives. In addition to...
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/03 – Larry Reindl Baylis
Larry Reindl Baylis, 80, of Kinmundy, Illinois passed away on December 31, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born January 16, 1942, in Marion County, Illinois the son of Reindl Washington Baylis and Goldie Elizabeth (Leat) Arnold who preceded him in death. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday,...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/06 – John Seward Wills
John Seward Wills, 92, of Mt. Vernon, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon with his family by his side. He was born May 31, 1930, in Morristown, New Jersey, the son of John Haff and Catherine (Cummings) Wills. He married Margaret Ann Ergenbright on June 16, 1951, in the chapel at the University of Virginia, and she preceded him in death on August 23, 2022, after 71 years of marriage.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/04 – Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson
Mary Anita (Huff) Johnson, age 93, of Miramar Beach, Florida, and formerly of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on December 30, 2022, in Niceville, FL. Born March 22, 1929, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of Hershel R. Huff and Myrla V. Woods. She married Eugene W. (Foxy) Johnson on June 4, 1948. They were blessed with forty-seven years of marriage before he preceded her in death on September 27, 1995.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/04 – George D. Carpenter
George D. Carpenter, 74, of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in his home. George was born January 31, 1948, in Centralia, the son of Albert Robert Dale Carpenter and Ruby (Wiggins) Carpenter. He married Carolyn (Williams) Carpenter in 1967 and she survives him in Centralia. In addition to...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/05 – Henry Earl Parks Jr.
Henry Earl Parks Jr., 95 of Irvington, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on the same day in 1927, the son of Henry Earl Sr. and Blanche (Batson) Parks in St. Catherine, MO. He married Christine L Stonecipher and 3 sons were born of this union. She preceded him in death. Henry found love again and married Dolores Howell in June of 1966. She survives him in Irvington in the home they have shared together for over 50 years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem and Centralia Water Plants release yearly weather statistics
The Salem Water Plant is reporting just over an inch more precipitation in 2022 compared to 2021. The final yearly precipitation for 2022 is 47.91 inches compared to 46.72 inches in 2021. The wettest month of the year was July with 9.87 inches of rain and the driest month of the year was last January at just 1.4 inches. For December, precipitation was 2.8 inches compared to 3.58 inches in December a year ago.
southernillinoisnow.com
State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock
Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kaskaskia College to Host Spring 2023 Enrollment Day on Saturday, January 7
Kaskaskia College will hold a Special Saturday Enrollment Day at the main campus, and all Education Centers on Saturday, January 7, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, for all new and continuing students needing help with admissions, advising, course registration, and financial aid for the spring semester. Courses for the spring 2023 semester begin on Monday, January 9, 2023.
southernillinoisnow.com
New construction in Salem in 2022 tops $7.2-million
New construction in Salem during 2022 topped $ 7.2 million dollars led by two multimillion-dollar commercial buildings. Permits were issued for only one new home and to locate three mobile homes during the year as new residential construction remains slow. The two large commercial projects include the construction of the...
WKRN
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
Comments / 0