ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge. The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
rinewstoday.com
Providence quietly preparing Columbus for its next voyage – to just the right bidder
“Riches don’t make a man rich, they only make him busier.” – Christopher Columbus. The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue rises to the surface every year in October, then fades away yet again, ever since June of 2020 when the statue that had resided came under attack by activists who threw red paint on it and threatened to separate the statue’s head from its body.
Balmy Winter day creates record warmth in New England
Although New Year’s Eve is just a day away, Friday’s weather would have you believe the calendar is still flipped to Spring. Several areas throughout New England either matched or set record highs for December 30. Boston matched their 1984 record of 63 degrees while Worcester set a new record once the thermometer cracked 64 degrees.
tourcounsel.com
Natick Mall | Shopping mall in Boston, Massachusetts
Natick Mall is the largest shopping center in Boston and an essential place to visit. Its history began more than half a century ago, however the original building was demolished and the shopping center we know today was built in the 90s. In Natick Mall you will find quite interesting shops such as the boutique of the French luxury firm Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, Michael Kors and Anthropologie. There are also stores for the whole family and all styles of clothing such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Forever 21, Zara and the Japanese Uniqlo.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for January 1, 2023
Robert Davis steps down as chair of I-195 Commission. Providence and Kent Counties are both now in HIGH COVID risk as of Dec. 30. Westerly, RI has been reclassified as urban, from rural, by the US Census, joining Charlestown and Providence with the urban designation. The new COVID variant –...
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Bedford
New Bedford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Bedford.
DePaul vs. Providence Game Preview
We preview the Big East conference battle between the Blue Demons and the Providence Friars on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois in this report. DePaul Blue Demons (7-7, 1-2) vs. Providence Friars (11-3, 3-0) Sunday, January 1sth, 1:30 p.m. Central – Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois. How...
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of Boston Post Road is a winding one indeed
As a younger man, I had always wondered why the Old Narragansett Church had been located, for nearly one hundred years, way out in the proverbial boondocks on Shermantown Road. This nagging question led me into an exploration of the history of Route 1 as it winds its way through our fair town. The present-day highway consists of what we now call Post Road and Tower Hill Road, but it wasn’t always that way. But before we get into the details of our specific stretch of America’s first highway let’s take a look into the story of the Boston Post Road on the whole.
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
Brett Smiley takes over as Providence mayor
The capital city's 39th mayor has a series of celebratory events planned throughout his first day.
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
Bishops react to the death of Pope Benedict XVI
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Vatican announced Pope Benedict XVI died on Saturday morning at the age of 95. He was the first pope in 600 years to resign. Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Providence Diocese said Benedict was a kind, great man, and his examples of compassion and charity would be his lasting […]
reportertoday.com
Quilt of Many Cultures
Imagine how excited I was to learn that our Quilt of Many Cultures which was made possible via a grant from the Seekonk Cultural Council (funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council) was on the front page of the Reporter!. Nothing gave me greater joy that day than seeing that the...
