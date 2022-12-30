ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo Sports

Whitefish Council looks at mortgage for golf course remodel

Jan. 2—Whitefish City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to allow the Whitefish Lake Golf Club to secure a mortgage on the golf course property. The city leases the golf course property and associated buildings to the club per an agreement approved in 2011. Now the golf club is looking to remodel and upgrade the existing club house in excess of $200,000.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Snow Ghost Express Opens on Big Mountain

Whitefish Mountain Resort’s (WMR) Snow Ghost Express, or Chair 4, shuttled its first group of skiers up the mountain on Friday, marking the beginning of a new era at the resort, which experienced an array of weather and mechanical challenges over the busy tourism days following Christmas. Chair 4...
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

‘Battle of the Boots’ kicks off Sunday in the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL, Mont. - The third annual “Battle of the Boots” kicked off on the first of the year in the Flathead Valley. Recreationists are invited to tally miles at either Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park which includes Wayfarers, West Shore and Big Arm units, in January to see which park has the most miles by the end of the month.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash

A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
YAHOO!

Man hospitalized after shooting in Kalispell, one arrested

Dec. 31—One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and another was arrested Friday night after a shooting at Town Pump on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. Officers arrested 40-year-old Jacob Richard Norris, who is being held at Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.
KALISPELL, MT
Yahoo Sports

Suspected thief admits to stealing SUV, sodas

Dec. 30—A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a North Meridian Road repair shop in June and later breaking into an Evergreen business has changed his plea in Flathead County District Court. Barah Zebariah Wood, 23, pleaded guilty to amended misdemeanor charges in the latter case and felony...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead GOP Central Committee Censures Fallon Following Write-In Campaign

The Flathead County Republican Central Committee (FCRCC) has publicly censured former county commission candidate Jack Fallon, saying his actions as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 general election undermined the “duly elected primary candidate” and disrespected the election process. Fallon was one of four Republican candidates in...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy