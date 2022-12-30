Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Poor Hydration May Be Linked to Early Aging and Chronic Disease, a 25-Year Study Finds
Adults who aren't sufficiently hydrated may age faster, face a higher risk of chronic diseases and be more likely to die younger than those who stay well-hydrated, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The results, published Monday, are based on data collected over 25 years...
NBC Miami
Harvard Expert on the Worst Thing About New Year's Resolutions—and How to Beat It: ‘A Profound Loss of Energy'
Harvard expert Lisa Lahey's research is driven by a truly shocking statistic: When doctors inform heart patients they'll die without changing ingrained habits, only one in seven will successfully change their ways. Even against literal life or death, humans have an innate aversion to change — and Lahey, who wrote...
Comments / 0