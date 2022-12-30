ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christ is the way
3d ago

I pray that none of the synagogue of satans missiles work and I pray that their army is depleted and their nuclear weapons are defective and doesn’t work IN MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST NAME I PRAY AMEN 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🙏

Buck you
3d ago

Why is it that only certain countries can have nuclear capability? If Israel can have it so can any country.

flashgordon n co
1d ago

well you'll be on your own now that Nety said he doesn't need NATO for protection so do it and your enemies will come out of the sand like Fleas

