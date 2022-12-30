ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

By Eleanor Hildebrandt
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSus0_0jyeMVQf00

The University of Iowa's National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does. (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)

Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years.

Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University of Iowa is looking to advance its driving research.

Diversifying online options

ISU is planning two online expansions in 2023 as it opens Iowa State Online and offers students telehealth options for mental health care.

Iowa State Online aims to offer the same quality of education to Cyclone students online while maintaining community and offering flexibility from remote classes, inaugural Director of Iowa State Online Susan Arendt said. It launches on Jan 3.

Arendt said ISU has been looking to expand opportunities and accessibility for students for years. She said students have shown interest in online opportunities in recent years.

“Students were able to see how online could work for them and they enjoyed the flexibility of education during COVID,” she said. “We saw many students still want some flexibility and want to take classes alongside having a job or attending other personal aspects of their lives.”

Sara Marcketti, ISU assistant provost and executive director of the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching, said professors now have experience teaching online after moving remote in spring 2020 for the pandemic. She said they are more comfortable and confident when it comes to teaching online, which made 2023 the best time to launch Iowa State Online.

“Even when we reopened for in-person experiences, many faculty members utilized Canvas and other skills they learned from online teaching to interact with students,” she said. “Many instructors who had been hesitant to utilize online technology tools realized that the online experience offers a lot of benefits.”

Arendt said the new online team will be centralized, rather than spread across university units and departments as it has been in the past. The new 35-member team will serve the entire university starting on Jan. 3.

Marcketti said the university is still looking for about 10 more people to fill open positions to get the team up to its full 45.

As the program prepares to launch, she said the online expansion will contain the same structured focus as ISU’s in-person classroom approaches.

“We are striving for a high-quality, student centric experience,” Marcketti said. “We are starting this organization with the structures and resources needed to help faculty design their courses for ease of navigability for students to experience a streamlined process – from learning more about online courses to programs, to the student experience learning within the online environment. We hope that we can help people complete their dreams.”

ISU’s telehealth program officially launched in October, offering 24/7 care options to students. The university has a partnership with Virtual Care Group

ISU Student Counseling Services Director Kristen Sievert said the new program is open to students as they leave Ames to go home or while they study abroad.

“It significantly expands the services that are provided, especially identity-based care,” she said. “When we’re fully staffed, we’re around 20 different full-time providers. We also have trainees in that system, but that’s limited and then think about how many students that translates to seeing. Virtual Care Group has over 250 licensed providers in Iowa so it expands our ability to serve and reach students and fit their needs.”

Grinnell College also partners with Virtual Care Group for telehealth services and has since November 2021.

Sievert said the need for students to have resources available in a timely manner is as present as ever and the new service is already helping Cyclone students.

“We know there are a lot of stressors that come with being a college student and things that are happening in the world today,” she said. “Inevitably, that impacts mental health. Having resources available for students is important for their own well being and their ability to achieve academically in the way they want. We want to build out a variety of resources and this is one way to accomplish that and provide accessible care.”

A new nursing program

UNI plans to offer students a bachelor’s degree in nursing in fall 2024.

Director of University Relations Pete Moris said in an email to Iowa Capital Dispatch that the new program is in reaction to nursing being the most in-demand field for Iowa students seeking a four-year degree.

“Health care is the number one area of academic interest listed by prospective UNI students,” he said. “Those factors, combined with the critical shortage of nurses in Iowa drove the decision by university leadership to study the feasibility of launching a BSN (bachelor of science in nursing) program.”

Following the approval from the state Board of Regents at its November meeting , university officials are currently developing a curriculum for the new program.

The Iowa Board of Nursing reported approximately 22% of registered nurses in Iowa are currently eligible to retire. The median wage earned by Iowa’s RNs was 19% less than the median nationally by nearly $7 in 2021.

Moris said there is excitement on campus and across Iowa for the new program’s approval and UNI’s hiring of Nancy Kertz as the executive director of nursing and chief academic nurse administrator. Kertz has 17 years of experience in nursing program development and higher education leadership.

With three semesters to create a program and hire new faculty members, Moris said the timeline is aggressive, but the university hopes to have an initial cohort of 24 students.

“This has been a very well researched and thought-out decision that should hopefully benefit the state of Iowa and help position UNI as an attractive destination for students interested in the health care field for years to come,” he said.

Renaming driving simulator for expansion

The UI’s National Advanced Driving Simulator is being renamed the Driving Safety Research Institute to more accurately reflect the work the unit does.

Institute Director Dan McGehee said driving safety and vehicle safety research has been a part of the UI’s history for 30 years and was the first simulator of its kind. The new name showcases how the department has evolved since the 1990s.

“Over the last 15 years, our research has expanded greatly outside of driving simulation,” he said. “Every single college at the university is doing research in driving now and we’re leading the world in rural automated driving currently.”

There are almost 20 current projects in various stages at the institute, including research on cannabis and driving with the university’s College of Pharmacy and the limitations of human memory and vision as it relates to driving with psychology professors.

The new name will better represent the research conducted in the 2020s and help attain additional research funding, McGehee said.

“All these projects add up to a very broad research institute and when we apply for various grants from across the world, we need the best title to represent the work we’re doing,” he said.

The institute currently employs 27 full-time staff members with four part-time positions and 12 student employees. McGehee said his team recruits top students from across the world to come to Iowa for the institute, which will continue to be possible from clarifying the name.

The official change will occur in the first quarter of 2023.

The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

State GOP Prioritizing School Vouchers in New Session

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Republicans who have absolute control over state government want to dismantle the traditional system of public school funding where state funds go to the district of residence and transfer the money to the district parents choose. Governor Kim...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Senator Garrett Pushing for E-Verify Bill

The Iowa Legislature begins their 2023 session on January 9th, and a priority from re-elected State Senator Julian Garrett is to more forward with the E-Verify Bill that he has supported for many years. Garrett tells KNIA News he believes the E-Verify Bill will help curb the employment of those in the country illegally.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA

IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Attorney General Bird plans to hire more prosecutors

(Des Moines) -- Brenna Bird takes over as Iowa’s attorney general Monday, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court. “Yes, I will be standing up for Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One quarter to a half inch of ice is forecast for sections of northwestern Iowa today and tomorrow. Winds could also pick to gusts of more than 20 mph along with several inches of snow. As of 5 p.m. today, there were no outages...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide

(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Iowa DNR Encourages Participants For 2023 First Day Hike Challenge

With the new year approaching, the Department of Natural Resources, as well as state parks throughout Iowa, invite hikers to take part in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Participants are encouraged to check into one of the more than 50 participating parks and forests on the State Park Passport through January 1. This includes Lake Darling State Park in Washington County, and Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County. Each check-in will qualify that individual for a drawing of a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Select parks will also have guided hikes available.
IOWA STATE
momcollective.com

Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area

One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
IOWA CITY, IA
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Kentucky shutout by Iowa in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kentucky's trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl did not end as planned. The team suffered a 21-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes to finish the 2022 season 7-6. "Obviously very disappointed in this defeat," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. "Want to start by recognizing and congratulating Iowa. They played a very good game. Both of us were down some players and a bit short handed and they did what they had to do to win the football game.
IOWA CITY, IA
travelawaits.com

Everything You Need To Know About RAGBRAI, The Midwest’s Most Epic Cycling Event

On paper, RAGBRAI looks like a simple bike ride across the state of Iowa. In reality, it is much more. RAGBRAI is an 8-day ride across the state, but it’s also music, food, and camaraderie. Its reputation has grown over the years into what organizers have labeled the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
MONTICELLO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy