ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 4

User NE
2d ago

I can think of a lot more things I would give up before I would my furbabies! Pets are supposed to be like family, I don't see them giving up the two legged kids. I'm sure there are some that need to quit reproducing.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic looking forward to growing in 2023

KEARNEY, Neb. — 2022 has brought many new and exciting changes to Hilltop Pet Clinic. Dr. Pao and Dr. Brandon Beebout welcomed the birth of their first child, Mateo Enrique, who was born on November 25th. The Beebout's are not only building on to their family, but they are...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department

KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Church window vandalized in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A large police presence was at a Grand Island church Friday afternoon. NTV is still waiting on official word from Grand Island Police, but we have been told that someone threw a brick through a window at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street, according to the church.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney woman sentenced to prison for selling meth

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tammie J. Young, 53, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Young to 54 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. After serving her sentence, Young will be placed on supervised release for 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Rivoli 3 theatre gets major upgrades

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you haven’t been to the movies lately, Rivoli 3 downtown is working on a new look. Renovations were made to the lobby and all three auditoriums. So far there has been positive feedback from the community on the upgrades. According to theater management, they...
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Hall County woman dies after crash north of Grand Island

A Hall County woman died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash north of Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Elaine Bishop, 82, died after a wreck that occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road. Bishop was westbound on Chapman...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
HALL COUNTY, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: The end and start of Clay County

It is unusual, but not unheard of, for a Nebraska county to pick up stakes and move. Pierce County, for example, was created, disappeared and was later resurrected miles from its original site. The same is true of Clay County, which, until July of 1864, existed as a square entity between Lancaster and Gage counties but disappeared as it was divided in half, split between its north and south neighbors.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ex-speakers Hadley, Adams warn about weakening Unicameral

LINCOLN — Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature — Galen Hadley of Kearney and Greg Adams of York — are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house Legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes next week, there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy