Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
WIFR
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Man, child sent to hospital after Louisville Expo Center shooting
The police are still searching for the shooter.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council member nominated to run in special Kentucky Senate election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council member has been nominated to the Kentucky State Senate by the Louisville Democratic Party. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, the representative for the Highlands on the council since 2020, will be competing in the February special election for the 19th Senate District. Gov. Beshear...
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
wdrb.com
Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday. The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS...
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
Classic Chevy pickup truck stolen in Hancock County
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day. Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of […]
Comments / 0