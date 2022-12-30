ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkson, KY

thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
OWENSBORO, KY
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Classic Chevy pickup truck stolen in Hancock County

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day. Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY

