chatsports.com
Jorge Mendes 'had no involvement in Cristiano Ronaldo's £175m-per-year Al-Nassr switch' amid reports the forward's relationship with his long-term agent is in tatters... with his personal manager Ricky Regufe brokering the deal instead
Jorge Mendes 'was not involved' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid reports the pair's relationship has broken down. The 37-year-old Portugal star has signed a £175million-a-year deal to play in the Middle East having left Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
NBC Sports
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
Cristiano Ronaldo 'waited for a call from Real Madrid that never came' after he left Man United
The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who'd been a free agent since mutually terminating his contract at Manchester United last month, has agreed a £175million-a-year deal.
Yardbarker
PSG Reportedly Scheduled to Face Al-Nassr, Sets Up Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Matchup
The football world will be getting potentially one last Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi matchup as RMC Sport reported on Monday that a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr is scheduled. As part of their January tour last year, which the French giants canceled due to Covid-19, PSG was set to play...
Scott Parker returns to management as the new head coach of Belgian champions Club Bruges
Scott Parker is heading into the Champions League as new coach of Belgian side Club Bruges, four months after being sacked by Bournemouth.
MATCHDAY: France’s Lloris, Argentina’s Martinez meet in EPL
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France’s Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday’s draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league’s other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success
Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Pickford, Fernandez, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with the 28-year-old yet to sign a new deal with just...
Youngest ever Sunderland players: Would Chris Rigg set a new record?
Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina
Chelsea are really insisting on signing a right-back in the January transfer window to replace Reece James. James will be out for up to four weeks after re-injuring his knee against Bournemouth. Right-back has always been a position Chelsea wanted to add more depth to but it has now become...
Forest boosts EPL survival hopes with 1-1 draw vs Chelsea
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest gave its Premier League survival hopes a boost with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, whose troubles on the road continued Sunday. Forest has beaten Liverpool and Tottenham at the City Ground this season and produced an impressive performance despite falling behind to Raheem Sterling’s opener for Chelsea against the run of play.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch
All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.
New Liverpool man Cody Gakpo admits he thought he would join Manchester United
The Netherlands star completed a big-money move to Anfield from PSV after starring for his national team at the World Cup in Qatar
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI
The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
Best and biggest Sunderland moments of a brilliant 2022
Where do we even start with this? For Sunderland fans, 2022 was certainly a memorable year.
BBC
Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year
Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table. The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have...
Manchester United Hit Stumbling Block Regarding Joao Felix Transfer
Manchester United are at a crossroads when it comes to pursuing a deal for Joao Felix.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
