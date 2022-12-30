ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jorge Mendes 'had no involvement in Cristiano Ronaldo's £175m-per-year Al-Nassr switch' amid reports the forward's relationship with his long-term agent is in tatters... with his personal manager Ricky Regufe brokering the deal instead

Jorge Mendes 'was not involved' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid reports the pair's relationship has broken down. The 37-year-old Portugal star has signed a £175million-a-year deal to play in the Middle East having left Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
NBC Sports

Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland

Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: France’s Lloris, Argentina’s Martinez meet in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France’s Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday’s draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league’s other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.
The Independent

Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success

Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Pickford, Fernandez, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile

Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with the 28-year-old yet to sign a new deal with just...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Eyeing January Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina

Chelsea are really insisting on signing a right-back in the January transfer window to replace Reece James. James will be out for up to four weeks after re-injuring his knee against Bournemouth. Right-back has always been a position Chelsea wanted to add more depth to but it has now become...
The Associated Press

Forest boosts EPL survival hopes with 1-1 draw vs Chelsea

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest gave its Premier League survival hopes a boost with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, whose troubles on the road continued Sunday. Forest has beaten Liverpool and Tottenham at the City Ground this season and produced an impressive performance despite falling behind to Raheem Sterling’s opener for Chelsea against the run of play.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI

The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy