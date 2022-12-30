BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO