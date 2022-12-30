ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkson, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Classic Chevy pickup truck stolen in Hancock County

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day. Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy