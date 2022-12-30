Read full article on original website
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
2022 Our Moment of Purpose Found - Brother JK Harris Remembered
2022 was a year for us that marked some moments that we should stop for a moment and say thank you for because as they happened, well they all happened very quickly and it’s in the slowing down of things here at the end of the year that we are able to share a thought and express our thanks as well as point out one singular moment that meant the most by our standards.
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
Brie Stoner, Debra Perry, Greensky Bluegrass boast the top Michigan songs of 2022
Based on radio airplay at WYCE (88.1 FM), Local Spins reveals the Top 10 list of songs by Michigan artists that made the biggest impact on listeners and programmers in 2022. SCROLL DOWN TO LISTEN TO THE LOCAL SPINS ON WYCE RADIO PODCAST. It’s telling that a Top 10 list...
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
GRPD: 16-year-old was the victim of first Grand Rapids shooting of the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Police Department says. The shooting happened near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight, officials say. Police were initially called...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
'They left him to die and it's wrong.' Neighbor speaks up in hope of getting justice for teen shot on New Years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that rang in the new year. One person was killed and five others are recovering as of Monday. The first shooting death of the year involved a 16-year-old boy near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE...
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day
I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
Kind Stranger Rescues Kitty Frozen to the Ground in a Storm–and He Now Looks Amazing
Utter tragedy was avoided recently in Michigan when a good samaritan found a cat frozen to the ground during a winter storm. The savior’s name was Kelly, the cat’s Elliot, and together they flew to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon for life-saving veterinary care. “When...
Family mourns 16-year-old killed in New Year’s shooting: ‘He’ll be remembered’
The family of the 16-year-old who died on Sunday is begging whoever shot and killed him to come forward.
Teacher dressed at the Grinch surprised as Teacher of the Week
HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Before ringing in the new year, 13 ON YOUR SIDE pulled off another Teacher of the Week surprise at MacNaughton Elementary, where students and staff were definitely soaking in all the holiday spirit. Teacher Deanna Sipes was dressed as the Grinch when we showed up....
