Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said. The […]
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after domestic assault with weapons in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may have seen a large police presence in Surfside Beach Sunday as officers responded to a domestic assault situation. The Surfside Beach Police Dept. said they responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard at 7th Avenue South for the incident involving weapons. Police...
WMBF
Police: Suspect wanted in Laurinburg shooting
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Laurinburg on Sunday. Laurinburg police officers were called to Asheville Street Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found a 60-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach community gathered on New Year’s Day to honor and remember the life of an officer who died in the line of duty. A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best is Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building with friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers in attendance.
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
Georgetown police investigating after man treated for gunshot wound at hospital
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound went to Georgetown Memorial Hospital on Friday, police said. Georgetown police said officers searched the area of Dusenberry Street and talked to people in the area as part of the investigation. The man’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, […]
cbs17
1 dead in New Year’s Day shooting in Robeson County; man charged with murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested...
wpde.com
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
dillonheraldonline.com
Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case
On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
WMBF
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
WMBF
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
myhorrynews.com
SLED: 18-year-old man shot by Conway police after opening fire on officer
A shootout with a Conway police officer left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday night, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Forest Loop Road area near Ninth Avenue when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
Comments / 0