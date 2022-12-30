Stetson Bennett entered the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with nothing to prove. He was Georgia’s first Heisman finalist since 1992, and the starting quarterback for Georgia’s first national championship team since 1981. He’d just led the Bulldogs to a perfect 13-0 season entering the College Football Playoff, positioning Georgia as the favorite to claim the college football crown once more.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO