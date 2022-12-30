Read full article on original website
Bronx, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Nazareth High School basketball team will have a game with St Raymond High School for Boys on January 02, 2023, 10:00:00.
thesource.com
Uncle Murda Says He’s ‘A Part Of The Holidays Like Mariah’ On “Rap Up 2022”
NYC and beyond have been waiting all year for Uncle Murda’s highly anticipated “Rap Up 2022” to see what rappers, entertainers, and public figures the East New York, Brooklyn native would respectfully disrespect. Everything from the Tory Lanez vs. Megan Thee Stallion verdict to PNB Rock and Takeoff’s murders to Master P’s father/son beef with Romeo was mentioned in this year’s 2022 review.
theboxrichmond.com
Pop Smoke Mural Vandalized In Brooklyn
Months after a Notorious B.I.G. mural was defaced in Brooklyn (damn player haters), a mural dedicated to the memory of Pop Smoke has suffered the same fate in his hometown of Brooklyn as well. The mural which is located in Pop Smoke’s old stomping grounds of Canarsie, Brooklyn, was found...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
newjerseylocalnews.com
The World Is About to Hear a Lot More Jersey Club Music, But It All Begins in Jersey
Jersey Club music has been a staple in the state for decades, but it seems the rest of the world is just now starting to take notice. Jersey Club music has always served as a unifying force, inspiring a wide range of people to participate in anything from sexy walking to hip-rocking.
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
police1.com
Times Square ball drop is NYC rookie cops’ first assignment
NEW YORK — Nearly 500 rookie cops graduated from the Police Academy on Friday and were given their first assignment: New Year’s Eve security as the ball drops in Times Square. “You are now the protectors who will make a difference,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said as 477...
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYPD welcomes hundreds of new multicultural officers at Manhattan graduation ceremony
The NYPD celebrated the graduation Friday of a new class of police officers that look to reinvigorate “New York’s Finest” with a legion of multicultural recruits. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey arrived backstage at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 30 excited to share in the festivities for the first time as the highest-ranking uniformed police officer. The graduation ceremony welcomed 477 new police officers making up a rich mosaic of races and ethnicities from equally diverse backgrounds.
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
Teens beat boy in head with baseball bat on Bronx street, slash 2nd boy
The victims—two boys, ages 14 and 15—were in front of an apartment building at Sheridan Avenue and E. 172nd Street around 1:30 p.m. when the group came up and attacked them, police said.
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at TJ Maxx, located at 1630 East 15th Street in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 61st Precinct reported two individuals entered the store on December 27th at around 5pm. They threatened an employee with physical violence while they were engaged in the act of shoplifting. After the confrontation with the employee, the two suspects grabbed more items from the store and fled. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened appeared first on Shore News Network.
stupiddope.com
The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
Arrests of gunslingers skyrockets 74% as NYPD squad makes comeback
The number of gunslingers arrested in New York City spiked a whopping 74% this year — proof that the return of plainclothes cops is working, experts told The Post. The number of suspects collared for gun-related crimes soared to 10,827 from 6,205, and the amount of guns seized in those arrests climbed 3% to 4,558 from 4,432, NYPD data show. The arrest explosion comes as the number of murders and shooting victims this year has dived 13% and 16% respectively. “For all of the naysayers out there that say cops don’t prevent crime, once again, here’s your proof … Proactive policing matters...
1 dead, 1 critical after car falls from bridge into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn
One person was killed and one was severely injured when a car flipped over a bridge into a trainyard in Prospect Heights on Friday, according to police.
