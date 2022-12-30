Read full article on original website
Related
The Equalizer Season 3 is not coming in January 2023
We’re certainly ready to see McCall and the team back in action, but that’s not happening for some time. When will The Equalizer Season 3 return?. A lot of shows are back this month. Most networks are bringing their shows back this week, but there are a few shows being held for the end of the month. Sadly, The Equalizer is not one that’s being held until later this month. It’s not coming back at all in January.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0