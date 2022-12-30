We’re certainly ready to see McCall and the team back in action, but that’s not happening for some time. When will The Equalizer Season 3 return?. A lot of shows are back this month. Most networks are bringing their shows back this week, but there are a few shows being held for the end of the month. Sadly, The Equalizer is not one that’s being held until later this month. It’s not coming back at all in January.

15 HOURS AGO