3 dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site just outside of Uptown Monday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reports. Two more people were transported to Atrium CMC with minor injuries. Charlotte Fire confirms Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is headed to...
Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
Thousands of vehicles on Charlotte area roads believed to have fake odometer readings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recent data from Carfax suggests an increase in the number of cars that have had their odometer rolled back. Carfax spokesperson, Emilie Voss, told WCNC, "The Charlotte area, in general, has about 15,600 vehicles on the road that Carfax estimates with a roll-back odometer. That puts them 27th nationwide when we compare to other metropolitan areas, and it's a 4% jump year over year."
Deadline to apply for free pre-K in Mecklenburg County is approaching
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to apply for free MECK Pre-K is fast approaching. To apply, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 and live in Mecklenburg County. Priority to the free program will be given to families who earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. All the enrollment requirements are listed online.
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two...
Two Watauga County schools dismiss early Wednesday, following death of student
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Mable Elementary School and Cove Creek Middle School will dismiss early on Wednesday at noon, to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Jackson Ellis. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Power restored for over 3,000 after outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers now have power again following an outage in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the company's outage map reported. The outage was first reported just before noon Saturday with about 3,277 being impacted, officials said. Power was restored in the area as of 1:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
'I'm happy I got my bag' | Charlotte airport flyers finally starting to reunite with bags from holiday travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers are still dealing with the aftermath of widespread flight delays and cancellations by airlines over the past two weeks. Bags can still be seen piled up at airports until airlines can contact passengers to get them to pick them up. Some people are now on week two of waiting for that phone call.
Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since. In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari,...
Loomis armored truck flips over during crash on Highway 321
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over near Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County. The crash happened Monday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver and the worker who was riding in the back of the truck were both hospitalized. It’s...
Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Ashe County on New Year’s Eve, troopers say
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash on New Year’s Eve in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded and investigated a collision on U.S. Highway 221 near Paul Goodman Road in the town of Fleetwood on Dec. 31.
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have set a public hearing this week to deal with a proposed plan to finance up to $30.1 million for renovations at the West End Plaza. The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County...
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
Yadkin County home destroyed in fire
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
Top 5: Channel 9′s most-viewed stories online in 2022
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 viewers viewed thousands of articles throughout a busy 2022, from personal stories surrounding COVID-19 to flight issues at Charlotte Douglas Airport, and the many local stories in between. But among the tens of millions of views on WSOCTV.com, a few stories stood out among our local community -- here are the top five stories by Channel 9 that were viewed on our website.
Here's how to make your new workout routine stick
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you make your new workout routine stick, according to science?. A massive study across 15 different universities looked at what it takes to make people who are already gym members actually go on a regular basis. PLAN AHEAD. And experts found the first step...
