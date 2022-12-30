ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

WCNC

3 dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site just outside of Uptown Monday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reports. Two more people were transported to Atrium CMC with minor injuries. Charlotte Fire confirms Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is headed to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands of vehicles on Charlotte area roads believed to have fake odometer readings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recent data from Carfax suggests an increase in the number of cars that have had their odometer rolled back. Carfax spokesperson, Emilie Voss, told WCNC, "The Charlotte area, in general, has about 15,600 vehicles on the road that Carfax estimates with a roll-back odometer. That puts them 27th nationwide when we compare to other metropolitan areas, and it's a 4% jump year over year."
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County home destroyed in fire

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Top 5: Channel 9′s most-viewed stories online in 2022

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 viewers viewed thousands of articles throughout a busy 2022, from personal stories surrounding COVID-19 to flight issues at Charlotte Douglas Airport, and the many local stories in between. But among the tens of millions of views on WSOCTV.com, a few stories stood out among our local community -- here are the top five stories by Channel 9 that were viewed on our website.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how to make your new workout routine stick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you make your new workout routine stick, according to science?. A massive study across 15 different universities looked at what it takes to make people who are already gym members actually go on a regular basis. PLAN AHEAD. And experts found the first step...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Community Policy