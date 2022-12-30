The New York Jets appear willing to bring back Zach Wilson for the 2023 season in a move that won’t go over well with the fan base. The New York Jets are still alive for a playoff berth in Week 17 largely in spite of their quarterback play. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has put together some of the worst quarterback performances in the league this season and was benched for the second time this year when Mike White was cleared to return to action after suffering some broken ribs in Week 14.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO