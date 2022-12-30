Read full article on original website
Packers troll Vikings, Kirk Cousins with epic music choice during NFC North beatdown
The Green Bay Packers trolled the Minnesota Vikings after a Kirk Cousins interception in the best way — with the Lambeau Field music selection. Green Bay won in all three facets of their game against the Vikings — special teams, offense and defense — as they scored on a kick return, interception return and several offensive touchdowns.
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
Justin Jefferson nearly assaulted ref with his helmet in moment of frustration (Video)
Week 17 featured an all-important game for the Green Bay Packers as they hosted one of their NFC North rivals, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The game did not start favorably for the Vikings, who were hoping to keep pace in the NFC Playoff Picture as the No. 2 seed.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
Lions vs. Packers Prediction and Odds for Week 18 (Goff vs. Rodgers, don’t overthink it)
The Green Bay Packers have rallied from 4-8 with four-straight wins, and now have a win-and-in game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The Lions need a little bit of help from Baker Mayfield and the L.A. Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive, but if the Rams take down Seattle, then the winner of this game is the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
Ron Rivera’s answer to press conference question is a fireable offense (Video)
Ron Rivera apparently didn’t realize the Commanders could be eliminated on Sunday, which is almost as embarrassing as his QB decision-making. It was not a good day for Ron Rivera and his argument to remain the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Washington got stomped, 24-10, by the Browns...
Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet
Skip Bayless issued a follow-up tweet on Monday night after receiving criticism for his handling of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away on... The post Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL player in critical condition after collapsing on field
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTWO-WAWV)– Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field. It happened in the first quarter of the Monday night game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. The 24 year old Bills safety fell to the ground after making a tackle. CPR was administered and he was taken from […]
Jets make surprising decision on Zach Wilson, and fans won’t like it
The New York Jets appear willing to bring back Zach Wilson for the 2023 season in a move that won’t go over well with the fan base. The New York Jets are still alive for a playoff berth in Week 17 largely in spite of their quarterback play. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has put together some of the worst quarterback performances in the league this season and was benched for the second time this year when Mike White was cleared to return to action after suffering some broken ribs in Week 14.
Damar Hamlin update: Everything to know after Bill DB stretchered off field
Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field and had to be taken out in an ambulance after a terrifying injury. Here is what is known. Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals was suspended temporarily after Damar Hamlin had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.
NFL Week 18 schedule: Lions vs Packers gets Sunday Night Football slot
The final NFL Week 18 schedule and times have been released and it’ll be the Lions and Packers on Sunday Night Football to end the regular season. It’s rare that so much is left undecided heading into the final week of the regular season, but that’s where we are. Because of that, everyone was waiting for the NFL Week 18 schedule to be released. We got our wish on Monday.
Alabama deserved College Football Playoff berth and TCU proved it
Alabama fans made it clear the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the College Football Playoff and TCU upsetting Michigan proved it for them. Let’s be very clear — it would’ve taken a world of chaos for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff in the four-team format, even if that team was the Alabama Crimson Tide. And as we know, there wasn’t quite enough as Nick Saban’s team ended up as the No. 5 team in the selection committee’s final rankings.
SEC Football: Southeastern Conference rallied to save the bowl season
The bowl season for SEC Football began bleakly with Oregon State completely outclassing the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Florida team that upset Utah in the season-opener limped to a finish, losing five of its last seven games, including a defeat from Vanderbilt. The SEC’s...
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction
UVA looks to start off the new year with a road win in the Steel City
