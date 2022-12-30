ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
FanSided

5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
FanSided

3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
Larry Brown Sports

Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet

Skip Bayless issued a follow-up tweet on Monday night after receiving criticism for his handling of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away on... The post Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WTWO/WAWV

NFL player in critical condition after collapsing on field

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTWO-WAWV)– Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field. It happened in the first quarter of the Monday night game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. The 24 year old Bills safety fell to the ground after making a tackle. CPR was administered and he was taken from […]
FanSided

Jets make surprising decision on Zach Wilson, and fans won’t like it

The New York Jets appear willing to bring back Zach Wilson for the 2023 season in a move that won’t go over well with the fan base. The New York Jets are still alive for a playoff berth in Week 17 largely in spite of their quarterback play. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has put together some of the worst quarterback performances in the league this season and was benched for the second time this year when Mike White was cleared to return to action after suffering some broken ribs in Week 14.
FanSided

NFL Week 18 schedule: Lions vs Packers gets Sunday Night Football slot

The final NFL Week 18 schedule and times have been released and it’ll be the Lions and Packers on Sunday Night Football to end the regular season. It’s rare that so much is left undecided heading into the final week of the regular season, but that’s where we are. Because of that, everyone was waiting for the NFL Week 18 schedule to be released. We got our wish on Monday.
FanSided

Alabama deserved College Football Playoff berth and TCU proved it

Alabama fans made it clear the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the College Football Playoff and TCU upsetting Michigan proved it for them. Let’s be very clear — it would’ve taken a world of chaos for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff in the four-team format, even if that team was the Alabama Crimson Tide. And as we know, there wasn’t quite enough as Nick Saban’s team ended up as the No. 5 team in the selection committee’s final rankings.
