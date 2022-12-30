Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Construction, book policies, recreation among issues facing area communities in 2023
Blight remediation, school book policies, recreational improvements and police staffing are among issues and projects on the agendas of area communities in 2023. Tribune-Review reporters compiled the highlights of what’s ahead. Westmoreland politics. Most key courthouse offices will be up for election this year. Races for county commissioner, controller,...
messengerpaper.com
Steel Center for Career and Technical Education Receives $4 Million Grant for Renovations
On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Steel Center for Career and Technical Education formally announced that the school will be receiving a $4 million dollar grant award from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program or “RACP”. This grant program is administered by the Governor’s Office of...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 2, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. A-K Health Foundation to offer EMT certification course. The Allegheny-Kiski...
Community in Beaver County under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. The downtown area of Conway Borough was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday after a series of main breaks occurred in the downtown area. Anyone who lives from 5th Avenue to Route 65...
wtae.com
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
wtae.com
Armed robbery reported at Eat'n Park in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An armed robbery at Eat'n Park in Monroeville was under investigation Monday morning. The incident at the restaurant on Monroeville Boulevard happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Monroeville police have not released any details about the robbery or said whether a suspect has...
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.
Summary - Amtrak Airo will introduce a train with brand-new locomotives and passenger cars on 14 routes in 2026. The trains will have contemporary interiors with panoramic windows and will be produced by Siemens. Customers travelling in business class will have the option of selecting a single or double seat.
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
Human remains found along popular Allegheny County trail during search for missing 18-year-old
JEFFERSON HILLS. Pa. — While searching for a missing 18-year-old, Allegheny County police discovered human remains along the Montour Trail. According to Allegheny County police, detectives were conducting a search in relation to the missing person investigation of Dorian Serrano on Nov. 17 when the remains were found. According...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County stories of the year in 2022
Was it a dog or a wily coyote? That was a question on people’s minds in January, when a mangy 37-pound canine was found by a Fairfield woman. It was cared for at a Mt. Pleasant Township wildlife rehabilitation center until it escaped. DNA tests ultimately confirmed it was...
wtae.com
Police chief killed, another officer injured in Brackenridge shooting; suspect shot and killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed Monday afternoon, according to multiple Pennsylvania officials. A Tarentum officer was also shot and injured in Brackenridge following an hours-long search that crossed throughout Allegheny County. A suspect in the double shooting was shot and killed by...
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
“He made the ultimate sacrifice”: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Justin McIntire was sworn in as Brackenridge’s police chief on Jan. 2, 2019. Exactly four years later, McIntire was killed when shots rang out in downtown Brackenridge. According to our news partners at the Trib, Councilman Dino Lopreiato said McIntire stepped up and helped out...
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
CBS News
Family, Community Look For Justice In Transgender Woman's Shooting Death
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A family and community are grieving the loss of their loved ones and hoping for answers. On New Year's morning, police found Amariey Lei shot to death in Wilkinsburg. "She was the presence in the room," said Amariey's cousin Erin Perry. "Just by stature, she was...
Comments / 2