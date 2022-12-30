ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato

Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding

PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Pedestrian Struck By Truck In San Jose Dies On New Year's Eve

SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Elderly Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run Collision

DALY CITY (BCN) Police are investigating after an elderly man died in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Daly City. The collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street. Officers found the man unconscious, but breathing, in the middle of the street. He was...
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 2, 2023 AT 4:40 PM: Caltrans said that the closure on Northbound Highway 1 will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Officials said that crews continue to make progress removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the San The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Person Shot In San Jose Has Life-Threatening Injuries

SAN JOSE (BCN) A man was shot in San Jose Sunday evening, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said early Monday morning. The shooting occurred on the 400 block of W San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There is currently no suspect...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Landslide shuts down Fremont's Niles Canyon Road in both directions

FREMONT -- Authorities in Fremont are working to clear a landslide on Niles Canyon Road Friday that closed the highway to traffic in both directions, according to CHP.CHP issued the severe traffic alert regarding the closure shortly before 12 p.m. Friday, saying the landslide on Niles Canyon Road -- also known State Highway 84 -- was closed in both eastbound and westbound directions west of Palomares Road. All lanes are blocked.   An image shared by Caltrans showed mud and debris including logs on the roadway.The Dublin area CHP office tweeted that Caltrans is working to clear the rock and mudslide so the roadway can reopen. Drivers are advised to use I-680 and I-880 to Hwy 238/I-580 as alternate routes.Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 teens killed, 3 injured in late-night Highway 101 crash in Novato

NOVATO – Two teens died and three others suffered major injuries in a crash late Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Nave Drive.A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider. The crash killed him and a 17-year-old girl from Novato in the car, CHP officials said. The Marin County coroner's office said the Honda had flipped over the divider into the southbound lanes of the highway and that the girl who died was in a rear seat.Three other teenage passengers, two who apparently were not wearing seatbelts, suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.The cause of the crash, which happened during wet road conditions, is under investigation but the CHP said impairment does not appear to be a factor.The names of the boy and girl who died are not being released because they are minors, according to the coroner's office.
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

