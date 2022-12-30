Reflecting on a school year of challenges and triumphs with Mrs. Lenahan: Cleveland’s Promise

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
clevelandmagazine.com
The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland
Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
Westlake expands literacy program for kids
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Looking for extra home activities for kids in kindergarten through grade 4? Check out the newly expanded literacy initiative at the Westlake Porter Public Library. The program has expanded beyond birth through age 4 with two components. The program is known as the Myrna Chelko Early...
northeastohioparent.com
Register for the 2023 Camp & Summer Programs Fairs
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. We look forward to seeing you to kick-start your kids’ summer of fun!
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
BetMGM Ohio: first chance to bet Cavaliers, score sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is officially live and it’s just in time for basketball fans to bet on the Cavs-Bulls game....
Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from Jan. 4-8. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Parma resident and longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer honored for service
PARMA, Ohio -- Longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer John Holton lives his life by the simple tenet it is in giving that one receives. His selfless actions were recently celebrated when he received Camp Cheerful’s “1,000 Hour Award” at an event held in Strongsville. “I’m not there to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood teen’s fight with cancer leads to Sweet Dreams for Kids
Beachwood High School junior Dalya Berezovsky knows firsthand what it is like to be a little kid in the hospital, so in 2008, her family started Sweet Dreams for Kids to give families a little piece of home during difficult times. Sweet Dreams for Kids is a nonprofit started by...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Interfaith service to commemorate life of Martin Luther King in historic sanctuary: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will hold a morning of interfaith fellowship 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the sanctuary located at 1117 E. 105th St. where King once spoke. The service will be conducted by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, senior rabbi of Park Synagogue and Rev. Kendrick, Jr., pastor at Cory United Methodist Church.
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Richmond Heights Mayor Thomas announces city’s first volunteer MLK ’Day of Service’ event; looks ahead to 2023
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Richmond Heights will host its first-ever “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service,” during which city staff members and volunteers will serve 200 free meals to residents. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Richmond Heights...
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Roldo - a Cleveland muckraker, apparently, for life: Terence Sheridan
BELGRADE -- He said he was packing it in, retiring at 89. “I’m really tired,” he said. But weeks later he emailed, “Can’t slow down too much, not enough time left.” So onward, though slowly, to 90 in April. A onetime colleague at The...
Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades
MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
