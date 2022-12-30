ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Reflecting on a school year of challenges and triumphs with Mrs. Lenahan: Cleveland’s Promise

By Hannah Drown, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandmagazine.com

The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland

Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Westlake expands literacy program for kids

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Looking for extra home activities for kids in kindergarten through grade 4? Check out the newly expanded literacy initiative at the Westlake Porter Public Library. The program has expanded beyond birth through age 4 with two components. The program is known as the Myrna Chelko Early...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio: first chance to bet Cavaliers, score sign up offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is officially live and it’s just in time for basketball fans to bet on the Cavs-Bulls game....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event

CLEVELAND — It’s back!. The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from Jan. 4-8. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood teen’s fight with cancer leads to Sweet Dreams for Kids

Beachwood High School junior Dalya Berezovsky knows firsthand what it is like to be a little kid in the hospital, so in 2008, her family started Sweet Dreams for Kids to give families a little piece of home during difficult times. Sweet Dreams for Kids is a nonprofit started by...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023

CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Interfaith service to commemorate life of Martin Luther King in historic sanctuary: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will hold a morning of interfaith fellowship 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the sanctuary located at 1117 E. 105th St. where King once spoke. The service will be conducted by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, senior rabbi of Park Synagogue and Rev. Kendrick, Jr., pastor at Cory United Methodist Church.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades

MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy